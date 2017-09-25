Usa Today Crossword Answers September 25th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today September 25th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Universal Studios Japan city OSAKA
Pronoun in letter greetings WHOM
Toothbrush option SOFT
CSA signature RELEE
Pearl Harbor’s island OAHU
Roadster rod AXLE
Vegetable tray munchie BABYCARROT
Far from fatty LEAN
Center square symbol, in Scrabble STAR
Goalie’s station NET
Comes up with ideas THINKS
"Othello" baddie IAGO
Working stiff PEON
Garment covered by ski pants, perhaps LONGUNDERWEAR
Watches an entire TV marathon, say BINGES
"All ___ being equal . . ." ELSE
Pitchfork wielders in "Frankenstein" MOB
Diana of "Mahogany" ROSS
"LA Ink" art, briefly TAT
Bread with hummus PITA
Square ___ (starting point) ONE
Novel’s essence PLOT
Key with no sharps or flats AMINOR
Tool for Sweeney Todd STRAIGHTRAZOR
Concerning, on a memo ASTO
Tombstone’s state (Abbr.) ARIZ
Light of "Transparent" JUDITH
Blogger’s "As I see it" IMO
Unworried state EASE
Redding who wrote "Respect" OTIS
Poacher pursuer GAMEWARDEN
Was philanthropic GAVE
Feature of ozone, vis-a-vis oxygen gas ODOR
Agreed (with) SIDED
Backyard structure SHED
Pad Thai vessels WOKS
Closers on steamer trunks HASPS
Spheres in space ORBS
Airline ticket datum SEAT
Jessica of "Fantastic Four" movies ALBA
Custodians’ belt attachments KEYRINGS
Nuclear agcy. until 1974 AEC
Passed slowly, as time WOREON
"Blue Moon" lyricist Lorenz HART
"Eureka!" OHO
Grumbles sotto voce MUTTERS
Contacts wearer’s solution SALINE
Plow pair OXEN
Harsh criticism FLAK
Bills depicting the Treasury Building TENS
Beef cattle breed ANGUS
Gordie known as "Mr. Hockey" HOWE
Peter Pan didn’t do this AGE
Clobber with snowballs PELT
Parents of some cubs LIONS
Earliest stage ONSET
One of two certainties, to Franklin DEATH
___ acids (essential nutrients) AMINO
Helicopter mechanism ROTOR
Buddy, slangily BRO
Mixologist’s workplace BAR
Like a drive-through order TOGO
Place to order slices PIZZERIA
"Back to the Future" destination PAST
John of "3rd Rock From the Sun" LITHGOW
Pointer from A to Z, in Amazon’s logo ARROW
___ Tai cocktail MAI
Upped the ante RAISED
Circus workers with 27-Down TAMERS
Does a fun run, say JOGS
Monument Valley state UTAH
Sleazy 35-Down DIVE
"No harm done" IMOK
Offers an afterthought ADDS
Slip through a crack SEEP
Draws the curtain on ENDS
Bother, to the Bard ADO
Coating on a spent briquette ASH
