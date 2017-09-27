Usa Today Crossword Answers September 27th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today September 27th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Ethereal glows AURAS
Replace a button, say SEW
What roller coasters roll on RAILS
Drink noisily SLURP
Self-promoter’s trait EGO
Movie with the song "Tomorrow" ANNIE
Tense situation, symbolically KNIFEEDGE
Lasso loop NOOSE
Word in Mexican place names SAN
Kindergarten sculpture material CLAY
Sarongs and tutus SKIRTS
Reducer’s regimen DIET
Open one’s wallet SPEND
Belief mentioned in the Apostles’ Creed LIFEEVERLASTING
States unashamedly AVOWS
Taboo contraction, to a grammar purist AINT
___’wester NOR
Sinise who portrayed Truman GARY
Goes for a dip SWIMS
Computer input or output DATA
Number in many odds figures ONE
Travel like free-range chickens ROAM
Gown material SATIN
Homeless shelter, e.g. SAFEENVIRONMENT
Cavity filler INLAY
Name at airport rental counters AVIS
Trough in a nativity scene MANGER
Hedge shears sound SNIP
Pompeii coating ASH
NBA legend Baylor ELGIN
Feature of some contracts, and a hint to 17-, 25- and 41-Across HIDDENFEE
Blood flow restorer STENT
Big bother ADO
Like most of Wyoming RURAL
Tender spots SORES
Tiara sparkler GEM
Walk like the Hulk STOMP
Seeks permission from ASKS
Elbow-to-wrist bone ULNA
Cause to go bankrupt RUIN
Reply to "Speak, boy!" ARF
Homo sapiens, for man SPECIES
Hit with a tranquilizer dart, say SEDATE
Like custard EGGY
Gloom and doom WOE
Most foul-smelling RANKEST
Apply holy oil to ANOINT
Uncalled-for INORDINATE
Santa’s reference LIST
Takes a meeting with SEES
Dist. above sea level ELEV
Bridge measures SPANS
Like grass at dawn, perhaps DEWY
Unlikely, as odds go SLIM
Nigeria’s largest city LAGOS
Predecessor of Marla and Melania IVANA
Pointing digit FOREFINGER
Sam who directed "Spider-Man" RAIMI
Away from home NOTIN
Portrait on the fifty GRANT
Technique using underwater acoustics SONAR
Like permed hair WAVY
Hydropower structures DAMS
Backs off RELENTS
SWAT marksmen SNIPERS
Diesel or Wankel invention ENGINE
Like the outcome of a dice roll RANDOM
"Amores" poet OVID
Slob’s creation MESS
Glee club voice ALTO
Polygon part SIDE
Hairstyle in "Hair" AFRO
Tailor’s border SEAM
Call to a lifeguard HELP
Woman with a stereotypically warty nose HAG
Morsel in tavern mix NUT
