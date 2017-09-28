Usa Today Crossword Answers September 28th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today September 28th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Call via intercom PAGE
Minnesota’s ___ Cities TWIN
Taylor with the No. 1 hit "Bad Blood" SWIFT
Business bigwig, for short EXEC
One offering home care AIDE
Group with pipe organ accompaniment, often CHOIR
Gluttony and greed, for two SINS
Draft pick? BEER
Offered, as for feedback RANBY
Steinbeck novel set in Monterey TORTILLAFLAT
Bad-mouthed publicly SMEARED
In the thick of AMIDST
Many a "Finding Dory" watcher TOT
Boyz II ___ (a cappella trio) MEN
Big do FETE
"Little Miss Sunshine" Oscar winner Alan ARKIN
Glows supposedly seen by psychics AURAS
One in a cell CON
Snakes in exotic pet stores BOACONSTRICTORS
Sound from a pound YAP
Evenings, in ads NITES
What cats, bats and rats do? RHYME
Tilex target SCUM
Nanny’s offspring KID
Top 14-Across CEO
Comic’s gimmick SHTICK
Do a hair salon job SHAMPOO
Printing process using metallic transfer FOILSTAMPING
Ray Bradbury’s genre, for short SCIFI
Play-of-color gemstone OPAL
Travel by clipper SAIL
Sophia of "Two Women" LOREN
Small-time hoodlum PUNK
Way back when ONCE
Google Maps display lines ROADS
Circular current EDDY
Dissenting votes NOES
Brats or gnats PESTS
"All right angles are congruent," e.g. AXIOM
Country or folk GENRE
Flying high ECSTATIC
Gelcap alternative TABLET
Exercise, as authority WIELD
Brainstormer’s spark IDEA
Maker of foam projectiles NERF
"Take a hike!" SCRAM
Start of a hypothetical question WHATIF
Bit with a charge ION
Fudge a fact FIB
Take a crack at TRY
Type of applique IRONON
Patio named for a Hawaiian island LANAI
Cork duck, e.g. DECOY
It may follow a calm STORM
All keyed up TENSE
Toned down, as a trumpet MUTED
Bobbles an easy one ERRS
Seemingly bottomless pit ABYSS
Bug in Raid commercials ROACH
Beyond repair KAPUT
Wine made from Moscato grapes ASTI
Horror movie sound SCREAM
Haley at the United Nations NIKKI
Emma of "Howards End" THOMPSON
In an irritable mood MIFFED
Like an unerased blackboard CHALKY
Invents, as a word COINS
Testifier’s spot STAND
Instrument with hammers PIANO
Like champagne in a bucket ONICE
Lecherous looks OGLES
Pace between trot and gallop LOPE
Source of chips, slangily SPUD
35mm camera initials SLR
Dove’s call COO
Glass who hosts "This American Life" IRA
