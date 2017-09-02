Usa Today Crossword Answers September 2nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today September 2nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
"Put ‘er there!" SHAKE
Applies, as fingerpaint DAUBS
Rode the bench SAT
"Be quiet," on a score TACET
Atlas enlargement, often INSET
Outcome of many NHL games, once TIE
Pastry sometimes called "fried dough" ELEPHANTEAR
Period of unspecified duration EON
Taqueria order TOSTADA
Paint using small dots STIPPLE
Name in soft balls NERF
Hold to a .000 average NOHIT
"King James" of the NBA LEBRON
Farthest orbital point APOGEE
Sans-serif typeface ARIAL
Quick-tempered FIERY
"From my cold, dead hands" org. NRA
"Fancy" rapper Azalea IGGY
Tubular pasta PENNE
Fairway selection IRON
Brother of Kourtney, Kim and Khloe ROB
Tandem’s pair SEATS
Accordion bellows feature PLEAT
Producer of PC pop-ups ADWARE
Italian hero ingredient SALAMI
Tippy watercraft CANOE
Urban vermin RATS
Final stage, in chess ENDGAME
Unwitting dupe CATSPAW
Carnival worker’s guess AGE
"Correct!" RIGHTYOUARE
Estonia or Latvia, once (Abbr.) SSR
Engage in debate ARGUE
Brightest star in Orion RIGEL
LAX or JFK approximation ETA
Zapped while resisting arrest, maybe TASED
Super bargain STEAL
Dele undoer STET
Saintly aura HALO
Killer serves ACES
Didn’t pass or hand off KEPT
Gasoline additive ETHANOL
Kuwaiti currency DINAR
Insect in an Aesop tale ANT
Makes a 54-Across of USES
Plumb tuckered out BEAT
Like some tough meat STRINGY
"The Crying Game" actor STEPHENREA
Garlic-and-olive-oil sauce AIOLI
Code of belief TENET
Alphabetically first former Crown colony ADEN
"Ulalume" poet POE
Not as distinct FAINTER
Dragon’s home LAIR
Logician’s "therefore" ERGO
Heyday of Benny Goodman BIGBANDERA
Charles who was played by Jamie Foxx RAY
Bill-signing souvenirs PENS
Galena, to lead ORE
Daredevil’s seeming lack FEAR
Go hither and yon ROAM
___-aging cream ANTI
Shepherd’s pie spheroid PEA
Running a temperature ILL
Bombard with four-letter words SWEARAT
Leaders of flocks PASTORS
Follow tenaciously DOG
"___ tuned!" STAY
Knock off CEASE
Emotion in emo music ANGST
Took the initiative ACTED
Sorvino of "Human Trafficking" MIRA
McMuffin ingredients EGGS
Executive, slangily SUIT
Summon via P.A. PAGE
Lot measure AREA
Place to make a wish WELL
Part of a palette HUE
