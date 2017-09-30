Usa Today Crossword Answers September 30th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today September 30th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Hang in a hammock LAZE
NYC home to Matisses MOMA
Fastball figure SPEED
Colorful cereal TRIX
Birthstone for many Libras OPAL
Have a yen for CRAVE
Sup in style DINE
There’s none for the weary, it’s said REST
Place of sanctuary HAVEN
Assume the throne, say ASCENDTOPOWER
Word with tear or laughing GAS
Sweetie HON
Nose-in-the-air SNOBBY
Chisel or gouge TOOL
"Frontline" airer PBS
Repaired, as wicker CANED
Prison uprising RIOT
Fisherman’s take HAUL
Go from rags to riches RISEFROMPOVERTY
State categorically AVER
Times to call, in ads EVES
Give a valedictory, say ORATE
Kept an appointment MET
Batted, but didn’t field, briefly DHED
Deal finalizer CLOSER
Petting zoo sound BAA
Take an unfair share of HOG
Show extreme impatience CLIMBTHEWALLS
Pinch, as piecrust CRIMP
Eerie radiance AURA
Escape clauses, e.g. OUTS
Molded frozen dessert BOMBE
Sikorsky of aviation IGOR
The rock band Paramore, for one TRIO
Dish’s runaway partner, in rhyme SPOON
Impart, as flavor LEND
Croat’s neighbor SERB
Inc., across the pond LTD
La Scala showstopper ARIA
Some California wines, for short ZINS
CFO or CEO EXEC
Cheesy French sauce MORNAY
Pundits’ pieces OPEDS
Spinnaker support MAST
Doo-wop group member ALTO
Any of the Ivies SCHOOL
Shrimp, to a Brit PRAWN
Gutter locale EAVE
Penultimate fairy tale word EVER
Thieves’ hangout DEN
Lines of the treble staff EGBDF
ID feature, often PHOTO
"Bug off!" SCRAM
Easy to pull a fast one on NAIVE
Day one ONSET
Duff, on "The Simpsons" BEER
Did a track and field job TIMED
Klutz’s comment OOPS
Law firm aides, for short PARAS
Grand Canyon formation BUTTE
More like a fox SLYER
Travel sans destination ROVE
Villain’s antithesis HERO
Drying-out place, briefly REHAB
River to the Caspian Sea VOLGA
Hose down DAMPEN
Yellow-bellied one COWARD
Empty-headed sort BIMBO
Egret’s family HERON
Trim, as a photo CROP
4-Down’s ride, perhaps LIMO
Manx cat’s lack TAIL
Brobdingnagian HUGE
Auction groupings LOTS
Attract with a bait-and-switch LURE
Tend to the sauce STIR
"The Big Bang Theory" network CBS
Turn on the waterworks SOB
