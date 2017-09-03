Usa Today Crossword Answers September 3rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today September 3rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Lily pad occupants FROGS
Trig is a branch of it MATH
Partner of proper PRIM
Jeans adornment RIVET
Trendy berry in smoothies ACAI
___ Act (anti-organized-crime law) RICO
Cadmium or zinc ELEMENTARYMETAL
Two fins TENSPOT
Concluding segment TAILEND
"Time!" hand signal TEE
Finger-lickin’ good TASTY
Frequent NFL Pro Bowl state HAWAII
Nixon’s first vice president AGNEW
Boys Town, Nebraska, is a suburb of it OMAHA
Emerson, Lake and Palmer, for one TRIO
Picked up on GOT
Figure of concern to a job applicant BEGINNINGSALARY
Put-___ (pranks) ONS
Change for a 20-Across ONES
Wisdom tooth, e.g. MOLAR
Lavatory door sign GENTS
Dish served in a corn husk TAMALE
Weight-loss ad photo caption AFTER
Take a stab at TRY
Pointing a finger at BLAMING
Tough nuts to crack ENIGMAS
Milk or eggs, to cake BASICINGREDIENT
Broken mirror, to some OMEN
Bear with too-hot porridge PAPA
___ Eight (March Madness round) ELITE
Hatcher who was a Bond girl TERI
Grown-up cygnet SWAN
Toss about, as confetti STREW
Ukulele neck feature FRET
Really tick off RILE
Patisserie appliance OVEN
Sparkling fielding plays GEMS
Bit of aerobics gear STEP
Flat, as paint MATTE
Obama health initiative (Abbr.) ACA
Like a sourball TART
"Howdy!" HIYA
Future attorney’s major PRELAW
Fraternity initiations, e.g. RITES
Quitter’s words ICANT
Like spoiled bread MOLDY
"It wasn’t me!" NOTI
Tiny arachnid MITE
Sincere, as an apology EARNEST
Stereotypical boxcar rider HOBO
Grace ender AMEN
Greetings from friendly dogs WAGS
Bigeye or yellowfin tuna AHI
McKellen of "Gods and Monsters" IAN
Jazz jobs GIGS
Sudoku entries (Abbr.) NOS
Eyeglass lens option TINT
Fundraising party GALA
Like dental hygienists’ exams ORAL
Phoenician seaport TYRE
NCO part NON
Org. that endorses 7-Down AMA
Phantom portrayer Herbert LOM
The Twins of the zodiac GEMINI
Dane of "Grey’s Anatomy" ERIC
Daly of "Judging Amy" TYNE
Monk’s superior ABBOT
Moth’s attractor FLAME
Mall cop’s weapon TASER
Showed again RERAN
Defeats in a squeaker NIPS
Chew like a beaver GNAW
Fateful day for Caesar IDES
Expensively decorated GILT
Golda of Israel MEIR
Start the kitty ANTE
Stereotypical 25-Down fare STEW
Fig. boosted by an easy A GPA
