Usa Today Crossword Answers September 4th 2017

Clue
Solution
Basketball maneuver PIVOT
There’s no escaping it FATE
Clouds, as the mind FOGS
Skybox site ARENA
Caddie’s suggestion, at times IRON
Gem that can diffract light OPAL
Like Tussaud creations WAXEN
Sniveling beast of Oz LION
Flatten with a bulldozer, perhaps RAZE
Minimal manpower SKELETONCREW
Goo in a ‘do GEL
Pop singer Mama ___ Elliot CASS
Sliced fare at salad bars BEETS
2009 movie that grossed almost $2.8 billion AVATAR
Not in the buff CLAD
Ceres or Eris MINORPLANET
UV blocker’s rating SPF
Be behind the success of MAKE
Bubble shape ORB
"That’s awesome!" WHOA
The least bit of ANY
Group in a loft CHURCHCHOIR
Mower’s shelter SHED
Stir up, as curiosity AROUSE
Way to a loft STAIR
Apple’s answer provider SIRI
Bill’s time-traveling pal of film TED
It may get you kicked out of a casino CARDCOUNTING
Like Death Valley ARID
Treats at boardwalk stands ICES
Like fraternity letters GREEK
Do an autumn chore RAKE
Chowder morsel CLAM
Bird on Mexico’s flag EAGLE
"In that case . . ." THEN
Rice-based beverage SAKE
Like a cigar bar’s atmosphere SMOKY
"Shake!" offering PAW
Golden-years fund, briefly IRA
Annoy pettily VEX
Tip jar inserts ONES
Transporter of gasoline or chemicals TANKCAR
Jam-packs FILLS
Neighbor of Pisces ARIES
Tugboat blast TOOT
Raise to a high rank ENNOBLE
Jimmied, say FORCED
Dizzying designs OPART
Consults a crystal ball GAZES
Whole mess SLEW
Wyatt of the Wild West EARP
With nothing out of place NEAT
Letter after beta GAMMA
Aquafina alternative EVIAN
Having a string-bean physique LANKY
Stubbed extremity TOE
Channel for investors CNBC
Causing a ruptured eardrum, maybe LOUD
Itinerary abbr. ARR
"Ole!" or "Hooray!" SHOUT
Beauty contestant’s asset POISE
Got along FARED
Whom Horton heard WHO
Worthy of a fashion magazine cover CHIC
Batman’s deeds HEROICS
Storied spy Mata ___ HARI
Shrinks in fright CRINGES
Bum out SADDEN
Silverman of "Wreck-It Ralph" SARAH
Tot’s ride, for short TRIKE
Quarterback ploy SNEAK
Knocker’s proclamation ITSME
Links rental CART
The Pac-12’s Bruins UCLA
Dietary protein unit GRAM
Blowhard’s trait EGO
Wolf pack’s prey, perhaps ELK
Fundamental, and a word that can follow the first parts of 20-, 31-, 41- and 52-Across KEY
