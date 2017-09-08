Usa Today Crossword Answers September 8th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today September 8th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Arthur with a stadium named for him ASHE
"Cosmos" author Carl SAGAN
Goldie of "The First Wives Club" HAWN
Corrupt, as test results SKEW
Light, mild cigar CLARO
Off-white shade ECRU
Machine used in pier construction PILEDRIVER
"You got that right!" AMEN
Boardroom VIP CEO
Left dreamland WOKE
Knowledgeable sorts MAVENS
Gallery fundraiser ARTSALE
Like a doily LACY
Surfer’s destination, briefly URL
Nitwit BONEHEAD
Neckwear for Frosty SCARF
Word after fast or junk FOOD
In a poor way ILLY
Foe of the Three Little Pigs WOLF
Like a comedian, hopefully FUNNY
Ceramic unit TILE
Skull session nugget IDEA
500 site, briefly INDY
Goes nowhere STAYS
Things swiped at pumps GASCARDS
"Commando" star ___ Dawn Chong RAE
Trees with oval leaves ELMS
1970s fad gift PETROCK
Lincoln-Douglas confrontation DEBATE
Met highlight ARIA
Willliam Tell’s canton URI
Evidence of decay ODOR
Word that can precede the last parts of 17-Across and 10- and 25-Down DESIGNATED
Eye salaciously OGLE
Sinclair who wrote "The Jungle" UPTON
Parti-colored PIED
Prefix with tarsal or physical META
Sets of shoes PAIRS
Change, as decor REDO
Org. that saves strays ASPCA
Lift-ticket purchaser SKIER
Serf of Sparta HELOT
Flock female EWE
Move with a mouse, perhaps SCROLL
Much the same ALIKE
Visited a bloodmobile GAVE
"___ we there yet?" ARE
D-Day invasion site NORMANDY
One with power HEAVYHITTER
Nadir’s opposite ACME
Tiny songbird WREN
Women in habits NUNS
Happy or Sleepy DWARF
Opening day pitcher, usually ACE
Solid geometry calculation SURFACEAREA
Off one’s rocker LOONY
Home run king Barry BONDS
Lamb’s pseudonym ELIA
Any fellow NATO member ALLY
Batiking supplies DYES
Gulp from a flask SWIG
Ballet finale, e.g. CODA
Dart players’ drinks ALES
Supports via Kickstarter FUNDS
Finalized, as plans FIRMEDUP
Old Nick SATAN
Cockpit fig. ALT
Occupies the throne REIGNS
Rap-sheet blemish PRIOR
Protruding navel OUTIE
Foe of Balboa, in "Rocky" CREED
Young fella KIDDO
Companion of gloom DOOM
Barely defeat EDGE
Usain, the world’s fastest human BOLT
Sparkling wine, informally ASTI
DDT-banning org. EPA
Zero percent ___ financing APR
VIDEO