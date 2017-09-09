Usa Today Crossword Answers September 9th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today September 9th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Seacrest’s partner in TV talk RIPA
C major chord, e.g. TRIAD
Striker’s bane SCAB
Cupid, to the Greeks EROS
Garlicky topping for fish AIOLI
Deli scale figure TARE
Personalized beer holders, perhaps PEWTERMUGS
Kazan who directed Brando ELIA
Iroquois Confederacy tribe ONEIDA
Gloria with the signature song "Conga" ESTEFAN
Word before firma or alba TERRA
Cap’n Crunch, for one CEREAL
Peaty wasteland MOOR
Company that developed nylon DUPONT
Tree trimmer’s excision LIMB
Subjects of sob stories WOES
LSU mascot TIGER
Landfill emanation ODOR
Fudd of cartoons ELMER
First name in scat ELLA
"McSorley’s Bar" painter John SLOAN
Missile housing SILO
___ on (put trust in) RELY
Motion detector, e.g. SENSOR
Keep, as a garden TEND
Satisfies, as thirst SLAKES
Bay Lake, Florida, theme park EPCOT
"Open sesame!" speaker ALIBABA
Danes of "Homeland" CLAIRE
Mineral used in insulation MICA
Decoration for heroic service BRONZESTAR
School founded by Henry VI ETON
Lotte who sang Kurt Weill songs LENYA
Yellow Monopoly bills TENS
Fire off SEND
PC key with an arrow ENTER
Word after cutting or leading EDGE
Transplant, in a way REPOT
Adler of Sherlock Holmes stories IRENE
Home run hitter’s asset POWER
Up and about ASTIR
Plantation of fiction TARA
Crater’s edge RIM
Letters on a chit IOU
Rags-to-riches author Horatio ALGER
Bad-mouthed, slangily DISSED
Atlantic City amusement park STEELPIER
Pod newborn CALF
Domingo delivery ARIA
Pinto or fava BEAN
Dutch dairy export EDAM
Like a tightrope TAUT
Becomes less cordial COOLS
Religious recluse EREMITE
Part of 7-Down OWE
Make goo-goo eyes at OGLE
Dickens’ Miss Trent NELL
Breakfast-in-bed need TRAY
Blot on a pitcher’s record LOSS
Killing time IDLE
Any of Jupiter’s 60 MOON
Oktoberfest group BRASSBAND
Monica with nine Grand Slam titles SELES
Wood of the Rolling Stones RON
French Quarter city, informally NOLA
"Great unwashed" RABBLE
Blue-pencil DELE
One of the Carpenters KAREN
Scrapbooker’s adhesive PASTE
Praised, as for valor CITED
Bornean ape, for short ORANG
To the point TERSE
City north of Des Moines AMES
Lo-cal Miller brew LITE
Android screen image ICON
Ivan the Terrible, for one CZAR
Thunder Bay’s prov. ONT
"Bill ___ Saves the World" (Netflix series) NYE
