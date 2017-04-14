Wall Street Crossword Answers April 15th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Wall Street April 15th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
City in 1965 headlines SELMA
"How sweet ___!" ITIS
Fail to attend MISS
Turbine part VANE
Benefit AVAIL
Small truck maker TONKA
Pro foe ANTI
In ___ (really stuck) AFIX
Naomi’s down-home eatery? WATTSCOOKIN
Scarlett’s home TARA
Ceviche ingredient LIME
People person? EDITOR
Goes downhill SLEDS
Spa worker, at times PAMPERER
Reject DENY
Egg-shaped OVOID
Russell’s rooftop restaurant? CROWESNEST
Williams of "Happy Days" ANSON
Bear in mind HEED
Many a bunt, in brief SAC
Sean’s fast-food franchise? THEFRYINGPENN
Noted remover of locks DELILAH
Stud, e.g. EARRING
Soccer stadium chant OLEOLE
Quebec neighbor MAINE
Advertising award CLIO
Doesn’t guzzle NURSES
Feeling poorly ILL
"Case of the Ex" singer MYA
Nissan compact SENTRA
Reinhard’s refusal NEIN
Bill’s restaurant and cocktail lounge? MAHERSBAR
Unenviable spot HOTSEAT
Regular patron HABITUE
Tyne’s bakery? DALYBREAD
Cooler compartment CELL
Feature of a May-December romance AGEGAP
Rap sheet abbr. AKA
Remote batteries, often AAS
Tidy up NEATEN
Mawashi wearer’s sport SUMO
Christina of "Monster" RICCI
Vacation destination RESORT
Self-serving activity EGOTRIP
Avalon and Sienna TOYOTAS
Anne’s diner? THEHECHEHOUSE
Rural parents MAS
Chaotic places ZOOS
Stories YARNS
Johnny’s ice cream parlor? DOUBLEDEPP
First appearance DEBUT
Great American Ball Park team REDS
Djibouti neighbor ETHIOPIA
Dangerous bacteria ECOLI
Overly enthusiastic RAHRAH
Economical, as prose LEAN
Story TALE
Julianne’s all-you-can-eat buffet? PLENTYMOORE
Indisputable TRUE
Privy to INON
Take in, say ALTER
Wrapped up ENDED
Feels poorly AILS
Conservative senator of antiquity CATO
Onetime JFK landers SSTS
Calls for NEEDS
Cut a cord, say SAWED
Sidestep EVADE
Mass communication? LATIN
Thurber’s daydreamer MITTY
To boot ALSO
Skater Midori ITO
Question following an insensitive joke TOOSOON
Suspicion INKLING
Went downhill SKIED
Floor cover MAT
Place for peas INAPOD
Juice box attachment STRAW
It may have chocolate points SIAMESE
Spain’s third-largest city VALENCIA
Filled with passion AFIRE
City northwest of Arles NIMES
Bring to bear EXERT
"Your point being…?" AND
Hume of "Cocoon" CRONYN
Embarrassing outbursts SCENES
Pious poem PSALM
Churchill gesture VSIGN
Gambling spot near Lake Tahoe RENO
Jackie’s second husband ARI
Paris visitor? HELEN
Gumshoes TECS
Robust HALE
Ireland, poetically ERIN
Like a freshly made cappuccino FROTHY
Put forward POSIT
Mughal Gardens city DELHI
Arm, e.g. LIMB
"Dragonwyck"" writer Seton ANYA
Take testimony from HEAR
Inclined LIABLE
Disquiet UNEASE
Try for a part READ
"___ Smile Be Your Umbrella" LETA
Knock over ROB
Gillette brand ATRA
Brewer’s buy MALT
Floor cover RUG
Handles SEESTO
Toughskins seller SEARS
Uncultivated expanse HEATH
Pointy projectile DART
Sony co-founder Morita AKIO
Like some negligees LACY
Goddess of grains CERES
Spiritual guide GURU
Parisian pals AMIS
John or Paul, but not George or Ringo POPE
What the despairing have NOHOPE
"Toward Freedom" autobiographer NEHRU
Wheat belt machinery COMBINES
Novelist Calvino ITALO
"Hold it right there!" STOP
Privileged classes GENTRY
Cries of comprehension OHS
Free of germs ASEPTIC
Oxford openings EYELETS
Pot holder CABINET
Fanatic ZEALOT
A river runs through it DELTA
"SNL" alum Cheri OTERI
Ryder rival UHAUL
1957 Paul Anka hit DIANA
Toy store stock DOLLS
River past Arles RHONE
Gradually weaken ERODE
Was bold DARED
Loses SHEDS
Book reviewer, briefly CPA
Service closer AMEN
Brian of ambient music ENO
___-80 (old Radio Shack computer) TRS
