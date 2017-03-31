Wall Street Crossword Answers April 1st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Wall Street April 1st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Mares eat them OATS
Hyundai sedan AZERA
Tax deductions ABATEMENTS
Onetime teammate of Kobe SHAQ
Plagues’ cousins POXES
Mind unaffected by experiences TABULARASA
Trickery HOCUSPOCUS
1963 Top Ten hit for the Chiffons ONEFINEDAY
Web site, often ATTIC
Yves of "Jean de Florette" MONTAND
Summertime weather meas. THI
Horace’s "___ Poetica" ARS
Normal conduct in spite of disruptions BUSINESSASUSUAL
Religious pilgrimage HAJ
Outlaw BAN
"It’s a pity" ALAS
Admit COPTO
TLX, RLX and MDX ACURAS
Org. behind "100 Years, 100 Movies" AFI
Scrambled syntax WORDSALAD
Impulsive RASH
Lea of "Miss Saigon" SALONGA
Service charge FEE
Does some sound editing DUBS
Quarterfinals group OCTET
Site of chariot races CIRCUSMAXIMUS
Free LIBERATE
A devotee of INTO
Nurse SIPON
Daniel ___ Kim of "Hawaii Five-0" DAE
Home to early newsgroups USENET
They may be broken HEARTS
Theater company, informally REP
Great name? SCOTT
Lotto variant KENO
Cast dresser COSTUMER
World’s biggest beer producer ANHEUSERBUSCH
One way to arrive at home SLIDE
Big birds EMUS
Latin I conjugation AMO
Herbal brew SAGETEA
Cordoba cordial ANIS
The cellar LASTPLACE
Men and boys HES
Colonial steps MINUET
React to a hammered thumb SWEAR
Sistine ceiling figure ADAM
Packers’ org. NFL
Sign for the seatless SRO
Founding twins of ancient history ROMULUSANDREMUS
Spanish looker OJO
Bon ___ MOT
Bad for dieters CALORIC
Oscar winner Davis VIOLA
Metaphorical tight spot SARDINECAN
Black & Decker minivac DUSTBUSTER
Aristophanes comedy LYSISTRATA
"…and a partridge in ___ tree" APEAR
Antlered animal STAG
Climatologist’s concerns OZONEHOLES
Our home, in sci-fi TERRA
John’s wife YOKO
Worker protection org. OSHA
"Cat on ___ Tin Roof" AHOT
Diplomatic skill TACT
Hissing firework SQUIB
iPhone installation APP
Get a closer look ZOOMIN
Sentence finisher EXCON
Get the class back together REUNE
Staffers, for short ASSTS
Keyless ATONAL
Shop tool BANDSAW
Japan’s prime minister ABE
Massachusetts university TUFTS
Mr. Yale ELIHU
Wackadoodles MANIACS
Palindromic preposition ERE
Zip NADA
Alexander III or Nicholas II TSAR
Opinions SAYS
Go deep, in a way SCUBA
Simile center ASA
Lip SASS
Yank’s land, briefly USOFA
Ingest a lot of carbs LOADUP
"Music Man" Hill HAROLD
Thorny trees ACACIAS
Unsatisfying reply to "Why?" JUSTBECAUSE
Within, as a margin of error PLUSORMINUS
Bill TAB
Has to go to the ER ODS
Former D.C. schools chancellor Michelle RHEE
Quite unfamiliar ALIEN
In support of FOR
Firebrands INCITERS
Latin king REX
Jefferson and Voltaire, religiously DEISTS
Entr’___ ACTE
Colt, e.g. GUN
Like ASTHOUGH
The way it is TRUTH
Stooge with bangs MOE
Freshens flora MISTS
"It’s ___!" (sales pitch) ASTEAL
More clingy NEEDIER
Squeeze (out) EKE
S&L customers ACCTS
Architect Mies van der ___ ROHE
Revealing cry PRESTO
GM’s blue button service ONSTAR
Pacers’ org. NBA
___ Bator ULAN
John’s "Pulp Fiction" dance partner UMA
San Diego setting, briefly SOCAL
Match, as a bet SEE
"The Big Easy" of golf ELS
Gaping opening MAW
Radio type AMFM
It may be broken PROMISE
School EDUCATE
Message on a Valentine candy ILUVU
Yoga positions ASANAS
Parisian pain MAL
Thick juice NECTAR
Billing cycle MONTH
In ___ (prenatal) UTERO
Acknowledge tacitly NODAT
Plum or olive DRUPE
Stair part RISER
Carrie’s portrayer SISSY
Home of the Ibsen Museum OSLO
He put a ring on Beyonce’s finger JAYZ
Kin of 41-Down ORSO
Palindromic Prussian OTTO
Share official secrets LEAK
Best Picture set in Iran ARGO
Cacophony DIN
Baseball’s Ripken CAL
Bali product BRA
