Wall Street Crossword Answers April 22nd 2017

Clue
Solution
Walled area of a city CASBAH
Salts variety EPSOM
Peppermint Patty’s friend MARCIE
Innate craving APPETITE
Excel shortcut MACRO
They’re out of this world ALIENS
*Glowing brightly WHITEHOT
Milkshake insert STRAW
Site of the world’s first pizzeria NAPLES
Penance motivator SIN
Hockey’s Colton and Bobby ORRS
Rent to a new tenant RELET
Dump on 84-Down SELL
Pitched low DEEP
*It begins in the heart of Munchkin Country YELLOWBRICKROAD
Free (of) RID
Like mechanics’ rags OILY
Singsong syllable TRA
Ukr.’s former status SSR
*Annual event held in Hard Rock Stadium ORANGEBOWL
Final Four org. NCAA
Wee bit IOTA
Ballpark figures? FANS
Medical researcher’s goal CURE
*Marvel supervillain who throws pumpkin bombs GREENGOBLIN
Final words? OBIT
"Diary of ___ Housewife" AMAD
Sleek, in car lingo AERO
Painter’s protector SMOCK
Dumbbell abbr. LBS
Harness race TROT
In stitches? CLAD
Lukas of "Witness" HAAS
Peter out DIE
*3M or Microsoft, e.g. BLUECHIPSTOCK
Sound from a nanny MAA
Laugh-a-minute RIOT
Isn’t well AILS
Utah ski resort ALTA
Fix dishonestly RIG
Garden gastropod SNAIL
Pay for a hand ANTE
Sub station? DELI
Bassoon cousin OBOE
*Schmaltzy writing PURPLEPROSE
Bug tail? ABOO
Firing site KILN
Austen heroine EMMA
Cocteau’s "La Belle et la ___" BETE
*Bring a sandwich from home BROWNBAGIT
Lawyer’s org. ABA
Granola morsel OAT
Attracted DREW
Utter SAY
*1968 coming-of-age novel by Richard Bradford REDSKYATMORNING
"Raiders of the Lost Ark" reptiles ASPS
Canyon edges RIMS
Designer Ashley LAURA
Spruced up NEAT
Slack-jawed state AWE
Biblical balm site GILEAD
Stews FRETS
*Cruise locale bordered by six countries BLACKSEA
Explorer’s heading, perhaps INLAND
Subdues TAMES
Breathers RESPITES
Spartan markets AGORAE
Trombone part SLIDE
Sport whose belt levels, from beginning to advanced, appear in the starred answers KARATE
Cornfield cries CAWS
Rose garden pest APHID
Cactus feature SPINE
Put on the line BET
Took in ATE
Ritz rival from Sunshine Biscuits HIHO
German river EMS
Walk a beat PATROL
Odd SCREWY
Toothbrush handle? ORALB
Grass cutter MOWER
Fortify MAN
State with a panhandle ALASKA
Juicier, as a pear RIPER
Cadenza played by Yo-Yo Ma CELLOSOLO
Lacking resilience INELASTIC
Curved letter ESS
May in London, e.g. TORY
Being, in Bretagne ETRE
Tapped the brakes SLOWED
Nashville NFL player TITAN
Painter Max ERNST
Animal between dog and rat in the Chinese zodiac PIG
Like Abner LIL
Rocky outcrop CRAG
Had a shot, e.g. DRANK
Gwynne’s co-star on "The Munsters" DECARLO
Bygone OFOLD
Yeshiva figure RABBI
Ouzo flavor ANISE
Upset, informally BUMOUT
Appeal to the masses? ORATE
Willy Wonka candy brand NERDS
Corp. boss CEO
Some mainframes IBMS
Where Jesus grew up GALILEE
Brings in REAPS
City at the mouth of the Yodo River OSAKA
Govt. note TBILL
Markers CHITS
Like insincere promises HOLLOW
Conduct ACTIONS
Camp craft CANOE
Workout based on 124-Across TAEBO
Chris Noth’s "Sex and the City" role MRBIG
Garlicky mayo AIOLI
Bond, e.g. AGENT
Gifford’s successor RIPA
Asparagus unit SPEAR
Pagination NUMBERING
2014 World Cup mascot Fuleco, for one ARMADILLO
Work on a wall ART
Galapagos visitor of note DARWIN
Initials, perhaps OKAYS
See 31-Across EBAY
Potpourri bit PETAL
Early Michael Jackson hit BEN
Sound from a ewe BAA
Gold medal winner Baiul OKSANA
Moolah DOREMI
Unfit for youngsters RRATED
Work with finger paints SMEAR
First family of 1910 TAFTS
Work on a wall MURAL
Wyo. neighbor NEBR
Stiff wind GALE
Shells on a plate PASTA
"So cool!" SWEET
Work to be done TASK
Leisure EASE
Jaguar in the "Madagascar" movies GIA
HST follower DDE
Compass dir. SSE
Tax prep pro CPA
Cassis cocktail KIR
