Wall Street Crossword Answers April 25th 2017

Clue
Solution
Features HAS
Musicians’ copyright org. ASCAP
Money holder SAFE
Pendulum’s path ARC
Found, say START
"To whom ___ concern" ITMAY
Incensed feeling IRE
*Crowded place on New Year’s Eve TIMESSQUARE
*First down distance TENYARDS
Catherine Palace resident TSAR
Words of understanding ISEE
Sicilian smoker ETNA
Casino city in the Silver State RENO
Destroyer, in naval slang TINCAN
Forgot to put in OMITTED
Up to, briefly TIL
Guidebook features MAPS
Bit TAD
Treasure-indicating phrase, and a hint to the first words of the starred answers XMARKSTHESPOT
Friend, en francais AMI
First son CAIN
Music’s Daft Punk, e.g. DUO
Unified whole, in psychology GESTALT
Ranked, as tournament players SEEDED
No longer deceived by ONTO
"This ___ sudden!" ISSO
Bearded bloom IRIS
Ireland, poetically ERIN
*Fans of Gene Simmons’s band KISSARMY
*Ready-to-attack unit STRIKEFORCE
Seek answers ASK
Dunne of "I Remember Mama" IRENE
Buy a round TREAT
Cal. column heading TUE
Fresh look REDO
Vase inserts STEMS
Pro-___ (some golf tourneys) AMS
Hispaniolan nation HAITI
Collar ARREST
Act opener SCENEI
Nick and Nora’s terrier ASTA
Commotion STIR
New Jersey city across the Delaware from Philadelphia CAMDEN
"Give it ___!" AREST
Scoring amts. PTS
Jeb of the Confederacy STUART
Alabama Slammer liqueur AMARETTO
Distant FAR
Pupil’s place EYE
Measures of brightness IQS
Ranch problem STAMPEDE
Busybody YENTA
"The Daily Show" host Trevor NOAH
"Nifty!" NEAT
"That’s strange" ODD
Around CIRCA
Battery type ALKALINE
Debate topic ISSUE
Range part: Abbr. MTN
Beast, Cyclops, Storm et al. XMEN
1960s sitcom with a title palomino MISTERED
Joins a jury SITS
Speakers’ stands PODIA
Before today AGO
2006 Winter Olympics host TORINO
Evening gala SOIREE
Printed mistakes ERRATA
Bite-sized Cantonese dish DIMSUM
Woman’s golf garment SKORT
Wanda of comedy SYKES
Likable candidate of 1952 IKE
Too-good-to-be-true offer SCAM
Match components SETS
Military address SIR
Number before quattro TRE
Mil. outposts FTS
