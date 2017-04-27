Wall Street Crossword Answers April 28th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Wall Street April 28th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Parting word ADIEU
Gasol of the Grizzlies MARC
"Dirty Harry" org. SFPD
Capital on the Mediterranean TUNIS
Vicinity AREA
Columbian city CALI
*Restaurant selection BEERSONTAP
Cameo stone ONYX
TV stations, e.g. AIRERS
Benjamin CSPOT
Letters for a booming business? TNT
*Paint the town red HITTHEBARS
Doesn’t bring a date GOESSTAG
Adage SAW
*Permission to turn GREENARROW
"Don’t look ___!" ATME
"Absolutely!" OHYES
Iowa or Delaware TRIBE
Connections TIES
*Whistle-blower of a sort TRAFFICCOP
Part of Q&A ANS
Oxford charges PREMIUMS
*Diner table stain COFFEERING
Jr.’s jr. III
Cowboy event RODEO
Overturns UPENDS
Make fast MOOR
*Future hyacinth, e.g. FLOWERBULB
Grandpa’s daughter, sometimes AUNT
It runs elbow to wrist ULNA
By land ___ ORSEA
Washington, Madison or Lincoln CITY
Exam that measures reasoning ability, for short LSAT
You’ll need a famous one of these to figure out the contest BOARD
Plate chance ATBAT
Scheduled to arrive DUEIN
Like argon INERT
Cymru : Wales :: ___ : Ireland EIRE
Estonia used to be pt. of it USSR
Fellow MAN
Auction pieces, often ART
Be visibly affected by REACTTO
Jessica of "Grey’s Anatomy" CAPSHAW
Shaggy’s canine pal, for short SCOOB
Better than good FANTASTIC
Layer PLY
Ten, in Toulouse DIX
Milo of "The Verdict" OSHEA
Identify PEG
Neighbor of Syr. ISR
Dungeons & Dragons co. TSR
Sly soldier RAMBO
Win every game SWEEP
Eff followers GEES
Switch settings ONS
Scored 75, say GOTAC
Herbivorous megafauna, for short RHINO
Drill sergeant’s command EYESFRONT
Up-and-down paths ARCS
Hillary’s running mate TIM
Amount of squirrels or monkeys TREEFUL
Backgammon do-overs REROLLS
"Who ___ kidding?" AMI
Flounder flipper FIN
Bach specialty FUGUE
Walker, on street signs PED
Two score FORTY
"Made ___" (tag label) INUSA
Worker who’s a shirker IDLER
"That news ___ indeed": "Richard III" ISBAD
"No ___!" PROB
Longest river wholly in Spain EBRO
Buddy MAC
Arles affirmative OUI
___ whim ONA
Angkor ___ WAT
