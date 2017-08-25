Wall Street Crossword Answers August 26th 2017

|Cheers
|ACCLAIM
|Cartoonist who popularized the term "double whammy"
|ALCAPP
|Well-hit ball
|LINER
|Ones with supporting roles?
|COLUMNS
|Belgrade’s country
|SERBIA
|Its first hotel was in Flagstaff
|RAMADA
|What made Gershwin’s hair so silky?
|IRACONDITIONER
|Tree-dwelling apes
|ORANGS
|Character found in a 2016 sequel
|DORY
|Buckwheat noodles
|SOBA
|Like a new coat, perhaps
|WET
|Stylish person
|COOLCAT
|Bit of celery
|STALK
|Sloth, for one
|SIN
|Part of an Italian fire-breather’s hoard?
|DRAGONSLIRA
|McShane of "American Gods"
|IAN
|Call at home
|SAFE
|File menu choice
|SAVEAS
|Surfer’s distraction
|POPUPAD
|Payroll services company
|ADP
|Casual greeting
|HEY
|Upper hand
|EDGE
|International news agcy.
|UPI
|It’s always positive
|PROTON
|Way off
|AFAR
|Subs
|BTEAM
|Piece of wood from a historic vessel?
|PINTACHIP
|Subject of a seaside warning
|TSUNAMI
|The Mustangs’ sch.
|SMU
|Medium
|SEER
|More unsmiling
|DOURER
|Tottenham trucks
|LORRIES
|"Let’s balance the budget," say?
|CONGRESSIONALIDEA
|"Il Trovatore" heroine
|LEONORA
|It goes up and down
|SEESAW
|Cleveland Cavalier Channing
|FRYE
|Round container
|GUN
|Commute lengtheners
|DETOURS
|One who digs for old Coke bottles?
|COLAMINER
|Baseball’s Boone and Saberhagen
|BRETS
|Bestselling Persian poet
|RUMI
|Spiral: Prefix
|HELICO
|Atlanta Olympics torch lighter
|ALI
|Nonsense
|TOSH
|Badger
|NAG
|Human Genome Project material
|DNA
|Hardly a downpour
|DRIZZLE
|Pleistocene and Holocene, for two
|EPOCHS
|Voice from the loft
|ALTO
|Cenozoic, for one
|ERA
|Missive from Macao?
|CHINALETTER
|Unit symbolized by an omega
|OHM
|Homer output
|EPICS
|Yul Brynner’s "The Ten Commandments" role
|RAMESES
|From l. to r.
|ACR
|Quaint salutation
|SIRS
|Office watchdog
|OSHA
|Turns aside
|AVERTS
|Uplifting group?
|BRAASSOCIATION
|Is a danger on the freeway
|WEAVES
|Reptile of kiddie lit
|YERTLE
|Falling on deaf ears
|UNHEARD
|Track markings
|LANES
|Jersey features
|UDDERS
|Where many castles are built
|BEACHES
|Litmus reddeners
|ACIDS
|"Le Pont de Narni" artist
|COROT
|Bow in old movies
|CLARA
|Voice of Master Viper in the "Kung Fu Panda" movies
|LUCYLIU
|Love, in Esperanto
|AMO
|Getaway spots
|INNS
|Windows precursor
|MSDOS
|Kazakhstan’s capital
|ASTANA
|String of islands?
|LEI
|Like Times Square on New Year’s Eve
|CROWDED
|Best-known character of 8-Across
|ABNER
|Some religious sculptures
|PIETAS
|Hole number?
|PAR
|1950s crooner Julius
|LAROSA
|"No help needed, thanks!"
|IMALLSET
|Singer-songwriter Griffith
|NANCI
|"King Lear" character who feigns madness
|EDGAR
|Dreaded one?
|RASTA
|Family that’s owned the Pittsburgh Steelers since 1933
|ROONEY
|Symbol of Thoth
|IBIS
|Protective garment
|COVERALL
|Capital of Crete?
|KAPPA
|Depeche Mode frontman Dave
|GAHAN
|One might work a concert
|NARC
|One might attend a concert
|FAN
|Littermates
|PUPS
|Sitcom role for Ron
|OPIE
|Wreath adornments
|PINECONES
|Homer outcry
|DOH
|Toyotas of the 1990s
|PASEOS
|"Babalu" singer
|DESIARNAZ
|Up for it
|GAME
|Australian sprinters
|EMUS
|Cheer competition
|TIDE
|American marsupial
|OPOSSUM
|Hot spot
|FURNACE
|Crane, for one
|BIRD
|1982 movie with a light-cycle competition
|TRON
|Is exasperating
|TRIES
|"Who, me?"
|MOI
|Log-in credential
|USERID
|Bank offering, informally
|REFI
|Silently assents
|NODS
|Test for M.A. seekers
|GRE
|Exhausting routines
|RATRACES
|Way off base, say
|AWOL
|Pride initialism
|LGBT
|Latvian currency
|EURO
|Cry
|YELL
|Pennsylvania county
|ERIE
|Is advised
|OUGHT
|Chapeau
|LID
|Plot division
|ACRE
|Interference pattern
|MOIRE
|"Where does he get off?"
|THENERVE
|"Being There" director Ashby
|HAL
|To boot
|NOLESS
|Tell the tale
|NARRATE
|Oaxacan civilization
|ZAPOTEC
|Places text, perhaps
|PASTES
|Was impolite, in a way
|STARED
|Chucks
|TOSSES
|Wheeling’s river
|OHIO
|Move at a really slow pace
|CRAWL
|"___ nice day!"
|HAVEA
|Clarification intro
|IMEAN
|Paperless birthday greeting
|ECARD
|Ernie Banks nickname
|MRCUB
|Thomas in the Basketball Hall of Fame
|ISIAH
|Taking out the trash, perhaps
|CHORE
|Rids of roughness, in a way
|SANDS
|Cosecant’s reciprocal
|SINE
|The Cougars’ sch.
|BYU
|Camera with a mirror and prism system, briefly
|SLR
|"I knew it!"
|AHA