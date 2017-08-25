Wall Street Crossword Answers August 26th 2017

Clue Solution
Cheers ACCLAIM
Cartoonist who popularized the term "double whammy" ALCAPP
Well-hit ball LINER
Ones with supporting roles? COLUMNS
Belgrade’s country SERBIA
Its first hotel was in Flagstaff RAMADA
What made Gershwin’s hair so silky? IRACONDITIONER
Tree-dwelling apes ORANGS
Character found in a 2016 sequel DORY
Buckwheat noodles SOBA
Like a new coat, perhaps WET
Stylish person COOLCAT
Bit of celery STALK
Sloth, for one SIN
Part of an Italian fire-breather’s hoard? DRAGONSLIRA
McShane of "American Gods" IAN
Call at home SAFE
File menu choice SAVEAS
Surfer’s distraction POPUPAD
Payroll services company ADP
Casual greeting HEY
Upper hand EDGE
International news agcy. UPI
It’s always positive PROTON
Way off AFAR
Subs BTEAM
Piece of wood from a historic vessel? PINTACHIP
Subject of a seaside warning TSUNAMI
The Mustangs’ sch. SMU
Medium SEER
More unsmiling DOURER
Tottenham trucks LORRIES
"Let’s balance the budget," say? CONGRESSIONALIDEA
"Il Trovatore" heroine LEONORA
It goes up and down SEESAW
Cleveland Cavalier Channing FRYE
Round container GUN
Commute lengtheners DETOURS
One who digs for old Coke bottles? COLAMINER
Baseball’s Boone and Saberhagen BRETS
Bestselling Persian poet RUMI
Spiral: Prefix HELICO
Atlanta Olympics torch lighter ALI
Nonsense TOSH
Badger NAG
Human Genome Project material DNA
Hardly a downpour DRIZZLE
Pleistocene and Holocene, for two EPOCHS
Voice from the loft ALTO
Cenozoic, for one ERA
Missive from Macao? CHINALETTER
Unit symbolized by an omega OHM
Homer output EPICS
Yul Brynner’s "The Ten Commandments" role RAMESES
From l. to r. ACR
Quaint salutation SIRS
Office watchdog OSHA
Turns aside AVERTS
Uplifting group? BRAASSOCIATION
Is a danger on the freeway WEAVES
Reptile of kiddie lit YERTLE
Falling on deaf ears UNHEARD
Track markings LANES
Jersey features UDDERS
Where many castles are built BEACHES
Litmus reddeners ACIDS
"Le Pont de Narni" artist COROT
Bow in old movies CLARA
Voice of Master Viper in the "Kung Fu Panda" movies LUCYLIU
Love, in Esperanto AMO
Getaway spots INNS
Windows precursor MSDOS
Kazakhstan’s capital ASTANA
String of islands? LEI
Like Times Square on New Year’s Eve CROWDED
Best-known character of 8-Across ABNER
Some religious sculptures PIETAS
Hole number? PAR
1950s crooner Julius LAROSA
"No help needed, thanks!" IMALLSET
Singer-songwriter Griffith NANCI
"King Lear" character who feigns madness EDGAR
Dreaded one? RASTA
Family that’s owned the Pittsburgh Steelers since 1933 ROONEY
Symbol of Thoth IBIS
Protective garment COVERALL
Capital of Crete? KAPPA
Depeche Mode frontman Dave GAHAN
One might work a concert NARC
One might attend a concert FAN
Littermates PUPS
Sitcom role for Ron OPIE
Wreath adornments PINECONES
Homer outcry DOH
Toyotas of the 1990s PASEOS
"Babalu" singer DESIARNAZ
Up for it GAME
Australian sprinters EMUS
Cheer competition TIDE
American marsupial OPOSSUM
Hot spot FURNACE
Crane, for one BIRD
1982 movie with a light-cycle competition TRON
Is exasperating TRIES
"Who, me?" MOI
Log-in credential USERID
Bank offering, informally REFI
Silently assents NODS
Test for M.A. seekers GRE
Exhausting routines RATRACES
Way off base, say AWOL
Pride initialism LGBT
Latvian currency EURO
Cry YELL
Pennsylvania county ERIE
Is advised OUGHT
Chapeau LID
Plot division ACRE
Interference pattern MOIRE
"Where does he get off?" THENERVE
"Being There" director Ashby HAL
To boot NOLESS
Tell the tale NARRATE
Oaxacan civilization ZAPOTEC
Places text, perhaps PASTES
Was impolite, in a way STARED
Chucks TOSSES
Wheeling’s river OHIO
Move at a really slow pace CRAWL
"___ nice day!" HAVEA
Clarification intro IMEAN
Paperless birthday greeting ECARD
Ernie Banks nickname MRCUB
Thomas in the Basketball Hall of Fame ISIAH
Taking out the trash, perhaps CHORE
Rids of roughness, in a way SANDS
Cosecant’s reciprocal SINE
The Cougars’ sch. BYU
Camera with a mirror and prism system, briefly SLR
"I knew it!" AHA