Wall Street Crossword Answers August 30th 2017

Clue
Solution
Crude abode SHANTY
Sorting through data MINING
Brunch beverage MIMOSA
Holiday centerpiece MENORAH
Impediment to romance, perhaps AGEGAP
Broncobuster BUCKAROO
One that inspires? LUNG
Uncomplaining STOIC
Audition rejects HAMS
Winona’s role in "Beetlejuice" LYDIA
Set out ARRAY
Bit of code? DIT
Eminent NOTED
Lord of the rings? ALI
"Bull" carrier CBS
City known for its beef KOBE
Hardly swanky CHEAPO
Presidential promise OATH
Heading up? NORTH
Words to a betrayer ETTU
Evil spell WHAMMY
Work group TEAM
Shucking unit EAR
Syrupy sentiment GOO
Microscope part OPTIC
Future fish ROE
Plea from eager beavers CANWE
West Coast NFLer LARAM
2017 Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Rodriguez IVAN
Zealanders, e.g. DANES
Shell, apple or target, e.g. LOGO
Bookie busters VICECOPS
Cloud addition? UPLOAD
Lures into bad behavior ENTRAPS
Self-conscious question ISITME
Strategy in a difficult situation RESORT
Holiday trimmings TINSEL
Drink order SMALL
Casual greeting HIGUY
Add to, as a bill AMEND
Bean NOGGIN
Scanners at JFK TSA
Squeaks from Pekes YAPS
Islam’s holiest city MECCA
Coverage by the press INK
Shipwright of old NOAH
Pasteurize, in a way IRRADIATE
Watts of "The Impossible" NAOMI
He might make himself clear GHOST
Naturalist nicknamed "John of the Mountains" MUIR
Mexicali and Calexico, and a hint to this puzzle’s perimeter answers BORDERTOWNS
Gym routine popular in the 1990s TAEBO
Just fine AOK
"Fargo" affirmative YAH
Broadway statuette TONY
"To Kill a Mockingbird" author LEE
Mama moose COW
Ebenezer’s utterance BAH
Theatrical pieces STAGEACTS
Shoot the breeze CHAT
Sch. support group PTA
Plural possessive OUR
Care provider, briefly HMO
Prairie dwelling TEPEE
Soft shoe, casually MOC
"Cool" amount of cash MIL
Check for messages, perhaps CALLIN
Mississippi or Missouri RIVER
Like a lamb OVINE
Take in, take on or take up ADOPT
Daytime refreshers NAPS
They may reveal one’s true colors ROOTS
Athlete’s optimal effort AGAME
Be a real poser? MODEL
Successor of Claudius NERO
Trump, for one SUIT
Budget rental CAR
Next-to-last letter PSI
