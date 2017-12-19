Wall Street Crossword Answers December 20th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Wall Street December 20th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Service sign-off AMEN
Diva delivery TRILL
Stock collection? HERD
Tempo PACE
Numerical comparison RATIO
A Christmas tree’s is piney ODOR
Guarantee that your deception won’t be given away? SNOWJOBSECURITY
DMV wait, seemingly EON
Kin of a police BOLO APB
Supplies an address ORATES
Chore involving seven little pairs of pants? SNOWWHITEWASH
Long-distance call? HEY
Pitcher Hershiser OREL
Brake component PAD
Flannel shirt feature, often PLAID
Gooey party spread BRIE
Magi modifier WISE
Place to deck with boughs of holly HALL
Fair, in a way BLOND
It hits the roof RAIN
Like loafers IDLE
Spots for skiers RUNS
Twinkling JIFFY
Welcoming wreath LEI
Wrongful act TORT
Heater GUN
Tag played on the slopes? SNOWBOARDGAME
Like some Christmas Masses SOLEMN
Waggle dance dancer BEE
Travel mug part LID
Armed for a winter battle? SNOWBALLBEARING
"God ___ ye merry, gentlemen…" REST
Stock up on LAYIN
Emperor Atahualpa, e.g. INCA
Takes a place at the table SITS
Olympic weapons EPEES
Comet, e.g. DEER
Vaulted recesses APSES
Massenet opera MANON
Affordable, in brand names ECONO
"…and a happy ___ year" NEW
Stanley Cup, e.g. TROPHY
Public menorah lighter, often RABBI
"___ beginning to look a lot like Christmas…" ITS
Inventive account LIE
It can make for frenzied flocks LOCOWEED
Ring dances HORAS
Parisian chanteuse EDITHPIAF
Mechanical repetition ROTE
Temperance proponents DRYS
Yammered JAWED
Siberia neighbor in Risk URAL
"…___ I tell of Yuletide treasure, fa la la la la la la la la!" WHILE
Home of the Maple Leafs TORONTO
TV journalists Burnett and Andrews ERINS
"Keep dreaming!" ASIF
Disclaim DENY
"Modern Family" dad PHIL
Take on cargo LADE
2013 Robert Redford movie ALLISLOST
Quote on a jacket BLURB
Squeeze and twist WRING
Malty brew BROWNALE
Bethlehem setting JUDEA
Archaeologist’s discovery TOMB
Some Christmas decorations GREENS
Small amphibians NEWTS
Cornish of 2009’s "Bright Star" ABBIE
Dior dress ALINE
Recipe instruction MINCE
Winter of rock EDGAR
Much of Eur., once SSRS
"The ___ Love" (R.E.M. song) ONEI
Spot for a tot visiting Santa LAP
Alkaline solution LYE
Free RID
