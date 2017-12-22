Wall Street Crossword Answers December 23rd 2017

|More widespread
|RIFER
|Stops up
|DAMS
|Kin of Art Moderne
|DECO
|Hula hoop spinners
|HIPS
|Unsurprisingly
|ASEVER
|Got out of the sleigh, say
|ALIT
|Privy to
|INON
|Jump over
|OMIT
|"…but the children know how he came ___ one day" ("Frosty" lyric)
|TOLIFE
|Two items on a bird lover’s Christmas tree?
|STARANDFEATHER
|Sermon’s finish?
|ETTE
|Amazon smart speaker
|ECHO
|"___ lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with you"
|ITS
|Dud
|FAILURE
|Guest accommodation
|COT
|Approximating suffix
|ISH
|Ring result
|TKO
|Fly off the shelves
|SELL
|Certain colas
|RCS
|Christmas tree branch?
|APIECEOFTHEPINE
|Will of "Blue Bloods"
|ESTES
|Certain cola
|PEPSI
|Merchandise
|WARES
|Like some office Santas
|SECRET
|"Nova" subj.
|SCI
|John, to Lennon
|LOO
|Kaplan University specialty
|ELEARNING
|Places where the acoustics are lousy for Christmas singing?
|CAROLSBADCAVERNS
|Stocking stuffer?
|FOOT
|Jackie’s second spouse
|ARI
|One addressed as "my lord"
|EARL
|Cash on hand?
|BET
|Single
|LONE
|Norse pole, e.g.?
|MAST
|Period spent preparing the presents?
|WRAPSESSION
|Blissful place
|EDEN
|Cab competitor
|UBER
|Reba McEntire’s "___ Survivor"
|IMA
|Superior sort
|SNOB
|Polygraph exciter
|LIE
|In ___ (as originally located)
|SITU
|Supervision of a creche display?
|MANGERMANAGEMENT
|Joint use of a pasture
|COMMONAGE
|East, in Berlin
|OST
|Assigner of nine-digit nos.
|SSA
|Fish also know as black grouper
|BONACI
|Prank
|ANTIC
|Cart pullers
|ASSES
|Mob bosses
|CAPOS
|Decoration for Genghis’s door?
|THEWREATHOFKHAN
|Contents of some pockets
|ORE
|"…beginning to look ___ like Christmas…"
|ALOT
|One of five in "The Winter’s Tale"
|ACT
|Strong heart
|ACE
|In the past
|AGO
|Chip introduced in 1993
|PENTIUM
|Hearth stuff
|ASH
|"___ you cry, I’ll be back again some day" ("Frosty" lyric)
|DONT
|Once more
|ANEW
|Mired-down-reindeer mishap?
|STNICKINTHEMUD
|Teeming
|ASWARM
|"The hopes and fears of all the years are met in ___ tonight"
|THEE
|Admin. aide
|ASST
|Where residents wish each other "Buon Natale!"
|ROME
|One with a mortgage, e.g.
|LIENEE
|A bireme has two banks of them
|OARS
|B&B visit
|STAY
|Is audibly unhappy
|SOBS
|Give ___ (care)
|ADARN
|Refi restriction
|RATECAP
|Deuterium, e.g.
|ISOTOPE
|Marker feature
|FELTTIP
|Singer-songwriter Sands
|EVIE
|Field worker
|REF
|Move like the one-horse open sleigh riders
|DASH
|Choir member
|ALTO
|Wasikowska of "Crimson Peak"
|MIA
|Second part of a count
|STRIKES
|Clatters
|DINS
|December, yearwise
|END
|Chock Full o’ Nuts container
|COFFEECAN
|Shooter Shaquille
|ONEAL
|Lanford Wilson play "The ___ Baltimore"
|HOTL
|"How could you think that of me?"
|IMHURT
|Only president born in New Hampshire
|PIERCE
|Make abundantly clear
|STRESS
|Candy pioneer H.B.
|REESE
|On the roof of
|ATOP
|"Maisie’s Merry Christmas" writer Paterson
|AILEEN
|Vittles
|CHOW
|Christmas tree decoration
|ICICLE
|Erstwhile Fox teen series
|THEOC
|Contemptuous expression
|SNEER
|"Happy Motoring!" brand
|ESSO
|"Deck the Halls" snippet
|FALALA
|Stamped on
|TROD
|Keys
|ISLETS
|Constrain
|STIFLE
|Monopoly quartet: Abbr.
|RRS
|"___ Mommy kissing Santa Claus…"
|ISAW
|December 24 and 31
|EVES
|Head, humorously
|NOODLE
|Entered
|GONEIN
|"Le Mythe de Sisyphe" writer
|CAMUS
|Like 12, but not XII
|ARABIC
|Meet successfully
|RISETO
|Winter utterance
|BRR
|Build-___ Workshop
|ABEAR
|Fundamental principle
|TENET
|Blacklisted screenwriter Dalton
|TRUMBO
|"Elephant and __" (Mo Willems children’s book series)
|PIGGIE
|Hook helper
|SMEE
|Response to "Nice day"
|ISNTIT
|"…___ cold winter’s night that was so deep"
|ONA
|Yuletide quaffs
|NOGS
|Concerned farewell
|BESAFE
|Christmas Day, this yr.
|MON
|Body expert
|ANATOMIST
|"Stille ___" ("Silent Night")
|NACHT
|Renoir contemporary
|MONET
|Cinematic canine
|ASTA
|Goalie’s wear
|MASK
|Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati pavement, e.g.
|MOSAIC
|Pros with bows
|ARCHERS
|Jackie of "Rush Hour"
|CHAN
|Jimi Hendrix followed them at Woodstock
|SHANANA
|More gung-ho
|EAGERER
|Winter figures, made from the "bonus" letters in this puzzle’s theme answers
|SNOWMEN
|Admits
|COPSTO
|Singer at Barack’s first inauguration
|ARETHA
|Writer
|PENNER
|Household chore
|WASH
|Base-eight
|OCTAL
|Haas of "Inception"
|LUKAS
|Gifts for Dad
|TIES
|Case handler: Abbr.
|ATTY
|Half-baked
|DUMB
|Horace collection
|ODES
|Wonder-struck
|AWED
|Subj. of some WikiLeaks leaks
|NSA
|Bovine bellow
|MOO
|"Chandelier" singer
|SIA