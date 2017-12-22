Wall Street Crossword Answers December 23rd 2017

Clue Solution
More widespread RIFER
Stops up DAMS
Kin of Art Moderne DECO
Hula hoop spinners HIPS
Unsurprisingly ASEVER
Got out of the sleigh, say ALIT
Privy to INON
Jump over OMIT
"…but the children know how he came ___ one day" ("Frosty" lyric) TOLIFE
Two items on a bird lover’s Christmas tree? STARANDFEATHER
Sermon’s finish? ETTE
Amazon smart speaker ECHO
"___ lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with you" ITS
Dud FAILURE
Guest accommodation COT
Approximating suffix ISH
Ring result TKO
Fly off the shelves SELL
Certain colas RCS
Christmas tree branch? APIECEOFTHEPINE
Will of "Blue Bloods" ESTES
Certain cola PEPSI
Merchandise WARES
Like some office Santas SECRET
"Nova" subj. SCI
John, to Lennon LOO
Kaplan University specialty ELEARNING
Places where the acoustics are lousy for Christmas singing? CAROLSBADCAVERNS
Stocking stuffer? FOOT
Jackie’s second spouse ARI
One addressed as "my lord" EARL
Cash on hand? BET
Single LONE
Norse pole, e.g.? MAST
Period spent preparing the presents? WRAPSESSION
Blissful place EDEN
Cab competitor UBER
Reba McEntire’s "___ Survivor" IMA
Superior sort SNOB
Polygraph exciter LIE
In ___ (as originally located) SITU
Supervision of a creche display? MANGERMANAGEMENT
Joint use of a pasture COMMONAGE
East, in Berlin OST
Assigner of nine-digit nos. SSA
Fish also know as black grouper BONACI
Prank ANTIC
Cart pullers ASSES
Mob bosses CAPOS
Decoration for Genghis’s door? THEWREATHOFKHAN
Contents of some pockets ORE
"…beginning to look ___ like Christmas…" ALOT
One of five in "The Winter’s Tale" ACT
Strong heart ACE
In the past AGO
Chip introduced in 1993 PENTIUM
Hearth stuff ASH
"___ you cry, I’ll be back again some day" ("Frosty" lyric) DONT
Once more ANEW
Mired-down-reindeer mishap? STNICKINTHEMUD
Teeming ASWARM
"The hopes and fears of all the years are met in ___ tonight" THEE
Admin. aide ASST
Where residents wish each other "Buon Natale!" ROME
One with a mortgage, e.g. LIENEE
A bireme has two banks of them OARS
B&B visit STAY
Is audibly unhappy SOBS
Give ___ (care) ADARN
Refi restriction RATECAP
Deuterium, e.g. ISOTOPE
Marker feature FELTTIP
Singer-songwriter Sands EVIE
Field worker REF
Move like the one-horse open sleigh riders DASH
Choir member ALTO
Wasikowska of "Crimson Peak" MIA
Second part of a count STRIKES
Clatters DINS
December, yearwise END
Chock Full o’ Nuts container COFFEECAN
Shooter Shaquille ONEAL
Lanford Wilson play "The ___ Baltimore" HOTL
"How could you think that of me?" IMHURT
Only president born in New Hampshire PIERCE
Make abundantly clear STRESS
Candy pioneer H.B. REESE
On the roof of ATOP
"Maisie’s Merry Christmas" writer Paterson AILEEN
Vittles CHOW
Christmas tree decoration ICICLE
Erstwhile Fox teen series THEOC
Contemptuous expression SNEER
"Happy Motoring!" brand ESSO
"Deck the Halls" snippet FALALA
Stamped on TROD
Keys ISLETS
Constrain STIFLE
Monopoly quartet: Abbr. RRS
"___ Mommy kissing Santa Claus…" ISAW
December 24 and 31 EVES
Head, humorously NOODLE
Entered GONEIN
"Le Mythe de Sisyphe" writer CAMUS
Like 12, but not XII ARABIC
Meet successfully RISETO
Winter utterance BRR
Build-___ Workshop ABEAR
Fundamental principle TENET
Blacklisted screenwriter Dalton TRUMBO
"Elephant and __" (Mo Willems children’s book series) PIGGIE
Hook helper SMEE
Response to "Nice day" ISNTIT
"…___ cold winter’s night that was so deep" ONA
Yuletide quaffs NOGS
Concerned farewell BESAFE
Christmas Day, this yr. MON
Body expert ANATOMIST
"Stille ___" ("Silent Night") NACHT
Renoir contemporary MONET
Cinematic canine ASTA
Goalie’s wear MASK
Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati pavement, e.g. MOSAIC
Pros with bows ARCHERS
Jackie of "Rush Hour" CHAN
Jimi Hendrix followed them at Woodstock SHANANA
More gung-ho EAGERER
Winter figures, made from the "bonus" letters in this puzzle’s theme answers SNOWMEN
Admits COPSTO
Singer at Barack’s first inauguration ARETHA
Writer PENNER
Household chore WASH
Base-eight OCTAL
Haas of "Inception" LUKAS
Gifts for Dad TIES
Case handler: Abbr. ATTY
Half-baked DUMB
Horace collection ODES
Wonder-struck AWED
Subj. of some WikiLeaks leaks NSA
Bovine bellow MOO
"Chandelier" singer SIA