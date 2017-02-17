Wall Street Crossword Answers February 18th 2017

|Light a fire under
|SPURON
|Needle point
|NORTH
|Pranksters
|CUTUPS
|Cost in total
|COMETO
|Baking byproduct
|AROMA
|Ric of the Cars
|OCASEK
|Submission move in mixed martial arts
|ARMBAR
|Having the hot hand, in basketball lingo
|ENFUEGO
|Deets
|SKINNY
|Padma’s date to the Hogwarts Yule Ball
|RON
|Grams
|NANA
|Waterlogged region
|FEN
|Piece in many an organist’s repertoire
|HYMN
|Uncanny ability
|ESP
|Growler, e.g.
|JUG
|Exchanges pleasantries
|CHATS
|Free-fall experience
|ZEROG
|"Didn’t I tell you?"
|SEE
|Home of the Shinsaibashi shopping area
|OSAKA
|Flying annoyance
|GNAT
|May honorees
|MOMS
|Gave a real shock?
|TASED
|Palette contents
|OILS
|Nature Valley offering
|GRANOLA
|In
|CHIC
|Give, but stubbornly
|BUDGE
|Component of many a presidential candidate’s platform
|TAXPLAN
|Fit for a queen
|REGAL
|Game aim
|WIN
|Keystone site
|ARCH
|Wrath
|IRE
|Entertaining sort
|HOOT
|Male delivery
|SON
|Priest’s robe
|ALB
|Went awry
|ERRED
|Weapon tended to by a squire
|LANCE
|Join the bulls
|BUY
|Stat resulting from a solo shot
|RBI
|Queasy feeling
|NAUSEA
|Sinks, as a short putt
|TAPSIN
|Rustic lodgings
|INN
|Optional Medicare coverage
|PARTB
|PR person’s forte
|SPIN
|Sagacious
|WISE
|Canal sight
|BARGE
|"Same here!"
|SODOI
|Chuck Yeager, notably
|TESTPILOT
|The Dow, for one
|INDEX
|Org. for people who like packing
|NRA
|"Skedaddle!"
|AMSCRAY
|Container made of two-by-twos?
|ARK
|Say "What could you possibly be talking about?"
|PLAYDUMB
|Monogram on some designer clothes
|YSL
|It often follows "Goodnight Moon"
|BEDDYBYE
|Pinkett Smith of TV’s "Gotham"
|JADA
|Track star Devers
|GAIL
|Informal greeting
|HIYA
|Heist haul
|LOOT
|Awaits a verdict, maybe
|STEWS
|Fromagerie choice
|BRIE
|French pop
|PERE
|New Year’s events
|BOWLS
|Delight
|ELATE
|Did a little of this, a little of that
|DABBLED
|Company with a Supercharger network
|TESLA
|One of the three small ear bones
|STIRRUP
|Basketball Hall of Famer Thomas
|ISIAH
|It might facilitate personal growth
|ROGAINE
|Woman with trouble opening up?
|PANDORA
|Perfect Sleeper seller
|SERTA
|Teems
|ABOUNDS
|Senior’s blotch
|AGESPOT
|Provide with a generous sum, perhaps
|ENDOW
|"It’s on me!"
|MYTREAT
|Black Widow portrayer, in tabloids
|SCARJO
|Full of holes
|POROUS
|Loafing
|Yank’s foe
|REB
|Attraction displaying diverse flora
|Grammy’s 2002 Best New Artist Jones
|NORAH
|Photographer Goldin
|NAN
|"Carmina Burana" composer
|ORFF
|Dissolute fellow
|ROUE
|Capone foes
|TMEN
|Crone
|HAG
|Kramer’s first name on "Seinfeld"
|COSMO
|Showing a profit when others are losing money, say
|___ chi
|TAI
|Sales rep’s handouts
|Literary reflection, from the French for "thought"
|PENSEE
|Had some face time, in a way
|SKYPED
|Accomplishing an NFL bettor’s goal
|"Queen" megahit
|Chronic critic
|NAG
|History book nos.
|YRS
|Ramirez of "Grey’s Anatomy"
|SARA
|Chronicler of the Dreyfus Affair
|ZOLA
|Josh
|KID
|Head for the hangar
|TAXI
|Plant
|MOLE
|Insurance co. bailed out in 2008
|AIG
|Mission founder Junipero
|SERRA
|"Jazz Profiles" station
|NPR
|Flowers that yield saffron
|CROCI
|Basque Country metropolis
|BILBAO
|Room in Clue with a secret passage to the Conservatory
|LOUNGE
|Gets bent?
|WARPS
|Mantle’s cover
|CRUST
|Beginning
|ONSET
|Verizon forerunner
|NYNEX
|Faith espoused by Voltaire
|DEISM
|Ali with a perfect record in the ring
|LAILA
|Unable to sit still
|ANTSY
|Revolutionary act
|TWIRL
|Show honors
|TONYAWARDS
|Armored beast of old
|ANKYLOSAUR
|Some Core i7 runners
|PCS
|It occurs in Q3
|AUG
|Computing pioneer Lovelace
|ADA
|Outfit you’re not likely to wear out
|PJS
|Action followed by a "Safe!" call
|LATETAG
|"Sweet ___" (barbershop quartet standard)
|ADELINE
|Shakespearean fairy queen
|MAB
|Check out
|EYE
|"The king of knots"
|BOWLINE
|Civil rights activist King
|YOLANDA
|"Independence Day" visitors
|ETS
|Work together
|LIAISE
|Exclamation from a real ass
|HEEHAW
|Tool for a razor’s edge
|STROP
|Portrayer of the Clampett patriarch
|EBSEN
|"Allegory of the Cave" philosopher
|PLATO
|Brought forth, biblically
|BEGOT
|Official currency of Vatican City
|EURO
|Leader of seven animals migrating south in V formation
|BIRD
|Mug shaped like a stout fellow
|TOBY
|Hydrotherapy setting
|SPA
|Butter unit
|PAT
|Butter?
|RAM
|Ballpark fig.
|EST