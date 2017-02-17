Wall Street Crossword Answers February 18th 2017

Clue Solution
Light a fire under SPURON
Needle point NORTH
Pranksters CUTUPS
Cost in total COMETO
Baking byproduct AROMA
Ric of the Cars OCASEK
Submission move in mixed martial arts ARMBAR
Having the hot hand, in basketball lingo ENFUEGO
Deets SKINNY
Padma’s date to the Hogwarts Yule Ball RON
Grams NANA
Waterlogged region FEN
Piece in many an organist’s repertoire HYMN
Uncanny ability ESP
Growler, e.g. JUG
Exchanges pleasantries CHATS
Free-fall experience ZEROG
"Didn’t I tell you?" SEE
Home of the Shinsaibashi shopping area OSAKA
Flying annoyance GNAT
May honorees MOMS
Gave a real shock? TASED
Palette contents OILS
Nature Valley offering GRANOLA
In CHIC
Give, but stubbornly BUDGE
Component of many a presidential candidate’s platform TAXPLAN
Fit for a queen REGAL
Game aim WIN
Keystone site ARCH
Wrath IRE
Entertaining sort HOOT
Male delivery SON
Priest’s robe ALB
Went awry ERRED
Weapon tended to by a squire LANCE
Join the bulls BUY
Stat resulting from a solo shot RBI
Queasy feeling NAUSEA
Sinks, as a short putt TAPSIN
Rustic lodgings INN
Optional Medicare coverage PARTB
PR person’s forte SPIN
Sagacious WISE
Canal sight BARGE
"Same here!" SODOI
Chuck Yeager, notably TESTPILOT
The Dow, for one INDEX
Org. for people who like packing NRA
"Skedaddle!" AMSCRAY
Container made of two-by-twos? ARK
Say "What could you possibly be talking about?" PLAYDUMB
Monogram on some designer clothes YSL
It often follows "Goodnight Moon" BEDDYBYE
Pinkett Smith of TV’s "Gotham" JADA
Track star Devers GAIL
Informal greeting HIYA
Heist haul LOOT
Awaits a verdict, maybe STEWS
Fromagerie choice BRIE
French pop PERE
New Year’s events BOWLS
Delight ELATE
Did a little of this, a little of that DABBLED
Company with a Supercharger network TESLA
One of the three small ear bones STIRRUP
Basketball Hall of Famer Thomas ISIAH
It might facilitate personal growth ROGAINE
Woman with trouble opening up? PANDORA
Perfect Sleeper seller SERTA
Teems ABOUNDS
Senior’s blotch AGESPOT
Provide with a generous sum, perhaps ENDOW
"It’s on me!" MYTREAT
Black Widow portrayer, in tabloids SCARJO
Full of holes POROUS
Yank’s foe REB
Grammy’s 2002 Best New Artist Jones NORAH
Photographer Goldin NAN
"Carmina Burana" composer ORFF
Dissolute fellow ROUE
Capone foes TMEN
Crone HAG
Kramer’s first name on "Seinfeld" COSMO
___ chi TAI
Literary reflection, from the French for "thought" PENSEE
Had some face time, in a way SKYPED
Chronic critic NAG
History book nos. YRS
Ramirez of "Grey’s Anatomy" SARA
Chronicler of the Dreyfus Affair ZOLA
Josh KID
Head for the hangar TAXI
Plant MOLE
Insurance co. bailed out in 2008 AIG
Mission founder Junipero SERRA
"Jazz Profiles" station NPR
Flowers that yield saffron CROCI
Basque Country metropolis BILBAO
Room in Clue with a secret passage to the Conservatory LOUNGE
Gets bent? WARPS
Mantle’s cover CRUST
Beginning ONSET
Verizon forerunner NYNEX
Faith espoused by Voltaire DEISM
Ali with a perfect record in the ring LAILA
Unable to sit still ANTSY
Revolutionary act TWIRL
Show honors TONYAWARDS
Armored beast of old ANKYLOSAUR
Some Core i7 runners PCS
It occurs in Q3 AUG
Computing pioneer Lovelace ADA
Outfit you’re not likely to wear out PJS
Action followed by a "Safe!" call LATETAG
"Sweet ___" (barbershop quartet standard) ADELINE
Shakespearean fairy queen MAB
Check out EYE
"The king of knots" BOWLINE
Civil rights activist King YOLANDA
"Independence Day" visitors ETS
Work together LIAISE
Exclamation from a real ass HEEHAW
Tool for a razor’s edge STROP
Portrayer of the Clampett patriarch EBSEN
"Allegory of the Cave" philosopher PLATO
Brought forth, biblically BEGOT
Official currency of Vatican City EURO
Leader of seven animals migrating south in V formation BIRD
Mug shaped like a stout fellow TOBY
Hydrotherapy setting SPA
Butter unit PAT
Butter? RAM
Ballpark fig. EST