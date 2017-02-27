Wall Street Crossword Answers February 27th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Wall Street February 27th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Bible book between Joel and Obadiah AMOS
Table in a morgue SLAB
Unwanted email SPAM
Pack (down) TAMP
Flight between floors STAIR
Hand over CEDE
Sharif of "Doctor Zhivago" OMAR
Beat up on some medical files? HITRECORDS
Job that may include filing MANICURE
Go "poof!" VANISH
Bolt partner NUT
Motions of oceans TIDES
Beat up on some pawns? SOCKPUPPETS
Beanie, boater or beret HAT
Israeli carrier ELAL
Large, fragrant flower PEONY
Blandly uncontroversial TAME
River through Sudan NILE
"My country, ___ of thee…" TIS
Member of the woodwind family OBOE
Roman poet OVID
Walking aids CANES
Homecoming attendee, for short ALUM
Foul caller REF
Beat up on Senator Bernie? BELTSANDERS
Memory triggers, often ODORS
Two, in Tijuana DOS
Fairy SPRITE
March 17 honoree, familiarly SAINTPAT
Beat up on sports stadiums? PUNCHBOWLS
Honolulu’s island OAHU
Southernmost of the Great Lakes ERIE
Grammy-winning singer Bonnie RAITT
Ready for business OPEN
No longer functioning DEAD
Oscar-winning Ben Affleck movie ARGO
Poor, as an excuse LAME
Molecule part ATOM
One of the Three Bears MAMA
Country east of Saudi Arabia OMAN
Rained, but not heavily SPRINKLED
Recipe direction STIR
Running behind LATE
Lung fill AIR
"The soul of wit" BREVITY
Teatime treat SCONE
Intended to be eaten soon after purchase PERISHABLE
Tacks on ADDS
Net makeup MESH
"Can it!" SHUTUP
Scoundrels CADS
Eight fluid ounces CUP
Past, present and future TENSES
Madrid Mister SENOR
Martini garnish OLIVE
Its flag features a grizzly bear CALIFORNIA
They may fall into a bed PETALS
Pencil part POINT
Love affair AMOUR
Abounds TEEMS
Forest growth TOADSTOOL
Settings of frontal lobes CEREBRA
Cruel sort SADIST
The one and the other BOTH
Opposite of "oui" NON
Like some carrots DICED
Ignored the "55 MPH" signs SPED
Unadulterated PURE
Big drink SWIG
Choral voice ALTO
One of the Three Bears PAPA
"Pardon me…" AHEM
Melody TUNE
Paddle’s cousin OAR
VIDEO