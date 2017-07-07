Wall Street Crossword Answers July 8th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Wall Street July 8th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Turner of "Imitation of Life" LANA
Metroliner’s successor ACELA
"Hey Jude," e.g. BALLAD
[Not my mistake] SIC
Yank who hit 25 grand slams AROD
You might sleep on it LINEN
Kindle AROUSE
"Il nome della rosa" writer ECO
Double feature! Racer Elvis tries to make Ingrid think she’s going insane! VIVALASVEGASLIGHT
With the help of VIA
Source of spots ADAGENCY
Renaissance Faire props LUTES
Calendar entry EVENT
"Happy Motoring!" brand ESSO
Sommelier’s bailiwick WINES
On the decline WANING
Little shot BBS
Boor’s lack TACT
Suggests, in a way TASTESOF
"A Shilling for Candles" mystery writer Josephine TEY
Double feature! Teens douse Alex the lion with pig’s blood! MADAGASCARRIE
Blvd. kin AVE
Shrub with strong-scented leaves RUE
"Welcome, good Robin" speaker OBERON
Disorderly demonstrations RIOTS
Bob Hoskins’s "Hook" role SMEE
Garment cinched with a cincture ALB
Local group UNION
Tech entrepreneurs, stereotypically NERDS
Mean-spirited sort CHURL
Indian ponies CAYUSES
There are a lot of bucks to be had in one RODEO
Make fast MOOR
Double feature! Paul Newman evades spies and cyborgs! THETERMINATORNCURTAIN
Prickly seedcases BURS
Intersection points in math NODES
Happening when executed, in computing RUNTIME
Sounds from fans WHIRS
Open to change FLUID
Hurricanes’ home MIAMI
Ari Shapiro’s employer NPR
Bring in EARN
Heed the hygienist FLOSS
One might be given with a blessing TISSUE
Big D baller MAV
Travel mug part LID
Double feature! A tipsy Dudley Moore fights for Scottish independence! BRAVEHEARTHUR
Manchester mugful ALE
The Sopwith Snark, for one TRIPLANE
Clumsy fellows APES
Crime lab specimen DNA
Many Tauruses SEDANS
Round before the finals SEMIS
Basilisk’s weapon GAZE
Cartoonist Wilson GAHAN
Baseball’s career RBI leader AARON
Must be paid COMESDUE
Imitating ALA
Double feature! Fonda and Hepburn dodge gunfire atop the Empire State Building! KINGKONGOLDENPOND
Craggy crest TOR
Like game shows EMCEED
Mount Narodnaya’s range URALS
___ years (aged) ONIN
Objective END
Gibson of "The Fate of the Furious" TYRESE
Samuel with a diary PEPYS
"See ya!" TATA
Popocatepetl output LAVA
Far from verdant ARID
Observatory observation NOVA
Saws ADAGES
Astronauts Bean and Shepard ALANS
Tech whiz on TV’s "The Flash" CISCO
"The ulcer of the soul," to Socrates ENVY
Loser at Antietam LEE
Like the Archbishop of Canterbury ANGLICAN
Pour juices over BASTE
Town near the Rhone delta ARLES
Co-worker of Clark and Jimmy LOIS
Big clod LUG
Popocatepetl output ASH
International easing DETENTE
Double feature! An autistic savant protects a Japanese village! SEVENSAMURAINMAN
Becoming slippery, in a way ICINGOVER
Valspar layer COAT
Ardennes article LES
Patty and Selma, to Lisa AUNTS
Struggle VIE
Hayride transport WAGON
Frogfish features WARTS
Seller’s disclaimer ASIS
Ethel Waters sitcom of the 1950s BEULAH
Double feature! Terrorists take over a pop idol’s "Ed Sullivan Show" appearance! BYEBYEBIRDIEHARD
Staple starch of Polynesia TARO
Trampled TRODON
Intuitive knowledge FEEL
Proselytizer’s pamphlet TRACT
Farm cats, often MOUSERS
Doubleday and others ABNERS
Jefferson’s faith DEISM
Articles of faith CREDOS
Drying rack AIRER
North African salt lake SHOTT
Illustrious NOTED
Inducing more groans, maybe CORNIER
Roadway reversal UTURN
Salad bar spheroid RADISH
Loose-hanging garment MUUMUU
Moonstruck INLOVE
Futile NOUSE
Best Picture winner from 2005 CRASH
Serengeti grazer IMPALA
Brazenness NERVE
Shoemaker’s strip WELT
Cut-and-dry spot HAIRSALON
Spongy desserts FLANS
Bogs down MIRES
Believers ISTS
"Metropolitan Life" essayist Lebowitz FRAN
Wrapping, as a wrist TAPINGUP
Picnic platform BLANKET
Ireland’s de Valera EAMON
Smartphone precursor PDA
Oppressive ruler DESPOT
Benefits SAKES
Destroy bit by bit ERODE
Devout GODLY
Make ___ of (bungle) AMESS
Meditative school ZEN
Boarding site GATE
"A Death in the Family" author AGEE
Explosive sound CLAP
Lady of Lisbon DONA
Dram or gram UNIT
Writer Buchanan EDNA
"Am ___ brother’s keeper?" IMY
Co. that makes ATMs NCR
Excavation yield ORE
VIDEO