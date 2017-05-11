Wall Street Crossword Answers May 12th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Wall Street May 12th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
It has a curved bill IBIS
Made swirling motions EDDIED
Jake Tapper’s employer CNN
Ready to be served DONE
TV producer Rhimes SHONDA
Prime minister who met with Trump in February ABE
Boxer’s target, often SOLARPLEXUS
D.C. baseballer NAT
Garden store purchase AZALEA
One of two in Alabama SCHWA
Flexible wood YEW
Paul born in Ottawa in 1941 ANKA
Ship sinkers REEFS
New Mexico senator Tom UDALL
Oslo Accords participant ARAFAT
Pretext GUISE
"Like that would ever happen!" IBET
Arles agreement OUI
Mogul emperor of India AKBAR
Reversible nickname NAN
"En ___!" GARDE
Basketball hoop RIM
Email app button SEND
"The ___ near!" ENDIS
Plays with, as a cat does a toy PAWSAT
Kind of bond or column IONIC
Nonnative, on Niihau HAOLE
More than impresses AWES
Richard Feynman’s alma mater MIT
President labeled "His Accidency" TYLER
Like some glazed cookies LEMONY
Albums, sometimes LPS
Rocketry substances PROPELLANTS
Halloween shout BOO
Leah of "The King of Queens" REMINI
Love for Laver ZERO
Aniston, to friends JEN
Tchaikovsky swan ODETTE
Alma mater of Prince William ETON
"My guesstimate is…" IDSAY
Adult beverages, casually BOOZE
Wedding day acquisition INLAW
Clinch SEAL
Sevilla setting ESPANA
FedEx alternative DHL
Woodland female DOE
"Need You Tonight" band INXS
One many layers above teachers, derisively EDUCRAT
Reindeer name DASHER
Has room for in the budget CANAFFORD
13-Down’s org. NBA
Brooklyn baller NET
Fiction fan READER
"Are ___ pair?" (Sondheim lyric) WEA
Oscar winner for "A Fish Called Wanda" KLINE
Kosovo neighbor ALBANIA
Meccan, e.g. SAUDI
"Mr. Robot" airer USA
Athletes often break them TIES
1982 title role for Williams GARP
California city that reverses to a kind of poem UKIAH
Electronic "Jeopardy!" champion of 2011 IBMWATSON
Fund ENDOW
Dr. Seuss’s real name GEISEL
Madiba’s party ANC
Turned the wheel STEERED
Sauce source SOY
No benchwarmer ALLPRO
Bly who went around the world in 72 days NELLIE
"Poplars" painter MONET
First part INTRO
Famed astrophysicist TYSON
1960 Olympics host ROME
Cornfield fun MAZE
War on Poverty wager, for short LBJ
"The Gold-Bug" author POE
Abyss PIT
Otorhinolaryngologist, in 18 fewer letters ENT
