Wall Street Crossword Answers May 8th 2017

Clue
Solution
Insurance company employee ADJUSTER
Desert of southern California MOJAVE
Spot for sandcastle builders SEASHORE
Old kingdom of Spain ARAGON
Clobbered HAMMERED
College-area local TOWNIE
Three, on a sundial III
"How stupid of me!" DUH
Tree with toothed leaves ELM
Played pitifully STANK
"The Sun Also Rises" writer HEMINGWAY
Easter event HUNT
Participates in the decision-making process HASASAY
Boxing’s "Greatest" ALI
Beer ingredient MALT
Like some vaccines ORAL
Hamlet’s "To be or not to be" addressee HIMSELF
Won, for one HOMONYM
Bombard PELT
Indian attire SARI
Sgt., for example NCO
Remote powerers, often AACELLS
Microbe GERM
Figurative dish for the shamed HUMBLEPIE
Big Bend National Park setting TEXAS
California’s Santa ___ winds ANA
Place to wipe your feet MAT
Flying start? AER
Conundrum RIDDLE
Choir member’s need HYMNBOOK
Funny Wright STEVEN
Get used to gradually EASEINTO
Real-life model for Citizen Kane HEARST
Ivy anchors ROOTLETS
Fire remnant ASH
Justice Dept. agency DEA
Tight spot JAM
Money-making org. USMINT
Arab chieftain SHEIK
Spelling of "Beverly Hills, 90210" TORI
Before, to a poet ERE
Most embarrassed, perhaps REDDEST
"Chances Are" crooner Johnny MATHIS
Gold, in Granada ORO
Teeth holder JAW
Vice president before Ford AGNEW
Unveiling exclamation VOILA
Foe ENEMY
"Kill Bill" star Thurman UMA
Former Iranian ruler SHAH
Bell-shaped flower TULIP
Japanese cartoon genre ANIME
Partner’s share, at times HALF
Model Campbell NAOMI
Greek street food GYRO
"2001" computer HAL
Titanium or tungsten METAL
Building wing ANNEX
Activewear fabric LYCRA
Paving chunk SLAB
Robustly healthy HALE
Hosp. areas ORS
Honorees of a day in May MOMS
Wriggle like a rattler SLITHER
Concrete component CEMENT
Org. involved with massive cleanups EPA
Burrowing rodent GERBIL
Unpleasant to the ear HARSH
Bring together UNITE
Title character of Tyler Perry films MADEA
Fundamental principle TENET
"I ___ Proud" ("The Mikado" song) AMSO
Device used to zap commercials DVR
CBS exec Moonves LES
Eight-time NBA All-Star ___ Ming YAO
Factor of every prime ONE
Mel who played for the Giants for over 20 years OTT
Bout enders, briefly KOS
