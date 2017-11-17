Wall Street Crossword Answers November 18th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Wall Street November 18th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Lose one’s coat? SHED
___ Boy (gin cocktail) ATTA
Tease affably TWIT
Flings LOBS
Bagel feature HOLE
___ Vista Social Club BUENA
A question of choice WHICH
Hamburger’s bread? EURO
Jessica of "Sin City" ALBA
Many a gourmet coffee BLEND
Catch a second showing of RESEE
Christian with a line DIOR
Real dough HARDCASH
Perhaps MAYBE
Key of Vaughan Williams’s "A Cambridge Mass" GMAJOR
Volcanic leftover ASH
Plus ASSET
1977 hit "Heard ___ Love Song" ITINA
Adams or Grant AMY
Pitched a tent CAMPED
Leo’s locks MANE
Run amok GOWILD
On top of that ALSO
Subject, usually NOUN
Insurance co. worker AGT
Loathsome ODIOUS
Rumor killer FACT
Bear up? URSA
"A brighter ___ awaits the human day": Shelley MORN
Restrain DAMPEN
Outback bird EMU
Financial columnist Andrew TOBIAS
"Irma la ___" DOUCE
Tropical escape ISLE
Fa follower SOL
Grand tale EPIC
"Quiet, please…" HUSHNOW
Sudan divider NILE
Oliver of "Chicago Med" PLATT
Relaxes EASES
"Let me repeat…" ISAID
Division dramatique ACTE
Fill-in-the-blanks game HANGMAN
Lena of "Chocolat" OLIN
Target of a massage EGO
Outlet insert PLUG
Justice Kagan ELENA
In a hammock, perhaps DOZING
Rep.’s rival DEM
Shredded TOREUP
Jailbirds CONS
Water pipe BONG
Single SOLE
Group of five PENTAD
Message from MADD, perhaps PSA
"Picnic" playwright INGE
Woody shoot TWIG
They make a splash DIVERS
For whom the bell tolls THEE
Tanzania neighbor RWANDA
"For shame!" TSK
Paparazzo’s prey CELEB
Iraqi port BASRA
Pole vaulter’s path ARC
Intrusive drone attachment SPYCAM
Lecherous deity SATYR
Draw out ELONGATE
Baseball’s Moises ALOU
Don’t cry for her, Argentina EVITA
Salon sight DRYER
Related AKIN
"Phooey!" RATS
Dark time NIGHT
Revolutionary periods YEARS
Watch TEND
Proctor’s call STOP
Change for a twenty TENS
Sax range ALTO
Classic gas brand ESSO
Pahlavi Crown wearer SHAH
Jorge’s hi HOLA
Michelangelo’s "David," e.g. ELBRAMSCULPTURE
Place with no reception DEADSPOT
"I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do" group ABBA
City once called "Oil Capital of the World" TULSA
Pianist’s reading material TEEHSMUSIC
Raggedy doll ANN
2015 film that won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay THEBIGTROHS
Not fooled by WISETO
Do a bakery chore ICE
1998 Adam Sandler/Drew Barrymore rom-com THEGNIDDEWSINGER
Spartan queen LEDA
Board with an alphabet OUIJA
Witch craft? BROOM
"Not my problem!" SORRY
Fellows who pitch ADMEN
Mocking WRY
He narrates 120-Across’s show CHE
Collection of the best talent ATEAM
Sasha’s sister MALIA
Yemen’s capital SANAA
___ Jima IWO
Espresso offerers CAFES
Memorable mission ALAMO
Do some job-hunting DNUOPTHEPAVEMENT
Part of A.D. DOMINI
Circling, in a way ORBITAL
Boon GODSEND
You’ll flip over these desserts (and a hint to seven answers in this puzzle) UPSIDEDOWNCAKES
Bear’s advice SELL
Sister NUN
Word between two surnames NEE
Crumpet accompanier TEA
Tribal healers SHAMANS
Acting loopy? COILING
Miley Cyrus’s "Party in the ___" USA
It’s an old story LEGEND
Hospital cleanups EGNOPSBATHS
Oscar winner Lee ANG
Fitting APT
Clydesdale sound CLOP
Japanese computer giant NEC
Blocker of ultraviolet radiation OZONEREYAL
Extremely cold GELID
Alphabetic ending OMEGA
Tony’s cousins OBIES
Erie Canal city UTICA
Didn’t get involved SATBY
1994 Kurt Russell sci-fi film STARGATE
N.J. neighbor DEL
Leave the office early? RESIGN
"The Dynasts" author HARDY
Washed out WAN
Catherine Palace residents TSARS
Smashing pumpkins sound SPLAT
Nijo Castle setting KYOTO
On one’s toes ALERT
Point of a crescent CUSP
Butterfly on one’s shoulder, perhaps TAT
Guesser’s words ORSO
Cookie holders TINS
Within: Prefix ENDO
Compete VIE
Stephen of "In Dreams" REA
VIDEO