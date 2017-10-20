Wall Street Crossword Answers October 21st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Wall Street October 21st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Beastly brutes OGRES
With 12-Down, start of a simple request ALLI
With no chance of revival: Abbr. DOA
First name of a redheaded girl of kiddie lit PIPPI
Scrounger MOOCH
His last book was "O’Hara’s Choice" LEONURIS
Planet with 62 moons SATURN
Remark meant to silence…a chiropractor? NOMOREBACKTALK
Delivered the keynote ORATED
Less sensible INANER
Trees with purple flowers PAPAWS
Like village roads TWOLANE
News team’s transport VAN
iPhone setting WIFI
Surprised cries OHS
Dino with short arms TREX
Bench player SUB
Ocean killer ORCA
…a Del Monte employee? CANITALREADY
Make a decision OPT
Felt contrite about RUED
Abbr. often capitalized on envelopes ATTN
Making a ruckus NOISY
Letters on luggage tags for a 20-Down SLC
Done ENDED
Exactly TOAT
Trike rider TOT
Kool customer SMOKER
Join the service, perhaps PRAY
Crocs often cover them TOES
"Ripper Street" channel BBC
While away, as time BIDE
Disrespect contemptuously SPITON
Eid celebrant SUFI
Prime investments AAABONDS
Rap producer Gotti IRV
…an FBI agent? STOPBUGGINGME
"Star Wars" episode named "Revenge of the Sith" III
No-cal drink DIETSODA
Waffles HEMS
Conference name changed in 2011 when a pair of schools were added PACTEN
Amazon smart-home product ECHO
Clause negator NOR
Picture in an IKEA manual, e.g. STEP
"Children of Abraham" author Sholem ASCH
Video game failures DEATHS
Bygone boomer SST
Like a buyer’s market SOFT
Diwali celebrant HINDU
Sea-___ (personal watercraft) DOO
Shooter’s support BIPOD
Mugs ROBS
Creature with a wailing call LOON
Amber brew ALE
…a careless plumber? SHUTYOURTRAP
Closeness measure INCH
Labor result, at times SON
Theresa May, for one TORY
Strand with a twist DNA
Vortex GYRE
Place to transfer: Abbr. STA
Prepared for testifying SWOREIN
Villainous intention MALICE
Pop singer Sheena EASTON
Requests from regulars USUALS
…a bad writer? NOTANOTHERWORD
Feel contrite about REGRET
Chrome dome’s problem ALOPECIA
Jared Goff, e.g. LARAM
Flammable solvent ETHER
Energy PEP
Pointillism pattern DOTS
Couturier’s concern STYLE
He’ll eat anything OMNIVORE
String together some victories GOONARUN
Courted ROMANCED
Subj. that Trump got a B.S. in ECON
Hedgehog’s cousin SHREW
Priest’s cover ALB
Enter enthusiastically LEAPINTO
Crazy in the cabeza LOCA
Where to dip a quill INKPOT
Chooses randomly DRAWSLOTS
Some paintings OILS
See 6-Across ASK
Sudden outburst PAROXYSM
Lombardy lang. ITAL
…a washing machine repairman? PUTASOCKINIT
Union contract? PRENUP
Behind INDEBT
Bountiful person UTAHAN
Did a field job SOWED
"The Goldbergs" daughter ERICA
Plane workspace TRAY
Like greasy takeout FATTY
Treaty restrictions TESTBANS
Expert ADEPT
Soaking, say INATUB
Favela city RIO
Southwestern wolf LOBO
Rubbish DROSS
Seitan alternative TOFU
Rascally rogues SCAMPS
Friend of Wally and tormentor of Beaver EDDIE
Sticky stuff RESIN
Composers Webern and Bruckner ANTONS
First cube after one EIGHT
Glad item BAG
Eschewed impartiality SIDED
Tag line? PRICE
…a pushy waiter? IVEHADENOUGH
Short supply SPARSITY
Summer getaway BEACH
Mileage meter, for short ODO
Naive exclamations GEES
Significance IMPORT
"Africa" rockers TOTO
Dog dressing CHILI
Was in first place on STOODATOP
Cornered ATBAY
Many a young European traveler HOSTELER
Secret seeker SPY
"Never mind!" FORGETIT
Fake news? NONSTORY
Like some theses DOCTORAL
Melodramatic damsel’s cry UNHANDME
Effective insult BURN
Grosset’s publishing partner DUNLAP
Tear SPREE
Calm the nerves of ASSURE
Short and stocky LOWSET
Lift HOIST
Wasn’t fair, in a way RAINED
Counts’ counterparts EARLS
Hard to find RARE
Hedgehog’s cousin MOLE
Upcoming 2017 Pixar movie COCO
Slugger’s swing SWAT
Drop off NAP
Doesn’t lack HAS
VIDEO