Wall Street Crossword Answers September 20th 2017

Clue
Solution
Clip contents AMMO
Clear the snow again REPLOW
"Shiny Happy People" band REM
Clancy character played by Baldwin, Ford, Affleck and Pine RYAN
Aziz of "Master of None" ANSARI
Martinique, par exemple ILE
Result of using yarn for stitches? KNITTEDSCAR
Sportscasting legend Scully VIN
Island nation once governed by Germany SAMOA
Bananagrams piece TILE
Tel. add-on EXT
Secret wish for the cheese course? PLEASEBEBRIE
Alternative to NYSE OTC
Plumbing connector ELL
Co-founder of Death Row Records DRDRE
Lady of the Haus FRAU
Head lines?: Abbr. EEG
"The African Queen" screenwriter James AGEE
Rototill some recently acquired grazing land? TURNOVERANEWLEA
Omar of "Shooter" EPPS
Abbr. on country mail RFD
Lose sleep STEW
Short post TWEET
That, in Tijuana ESO
Without exception ALL
Shearings from Norfolk? VIRGINIAWOOL
Dallas-to-Houston dir. SSE
Oscar nominations, informally NODS
Gets a closer look at ZOOMS
Saxophonist Beneke TEX
Queen with an unusual diet? GRASSFEDBEE
Org. for Nadal, Murray and Federer ATP
State since 1948 ISRAEL
Golden Globe winner for "Chicago" GERE
Youngster in the Hundred Acre Wood ROO
Must NEEDTO
Buds on spuds EYES
Sacred chests ARKS
Bird in the starling family MYNA
Seriously impair MAIM
Leading ONTOP
Carly Jepsen’s middle name RAE
It might be bitter END
Attention-getters PSSTS
Big name in portable hard drives LACIE
Maker of the Deep Sweep 5000 ORALB
Burr on a knife WIREEDGE
Mouth location RIVERDELTA
Magic potion ELIXIR
Luke, to Obi-Wan, e.g. MENTEE
Account TALE
Mountain nos. ELEVS
Helm heading ALEE
Does a barista’s job BREWS
Commonly OFT
Tony-winning title role for Robert Morse TRU
Speed-dating event for businesses and job seekers CAREEREXPO
Let off the hook? UNPEG
Boxer’s warning GRR
Thus ANDSO
Agreeing to participate OPTINGIN
Just three or four, say AFEW
Slender swimmer EEL
Bookbinder’s tool AWL
Jim Parsons, e.g. TVSTAR
Aware of WISETO
Move like molasses OOZE
Saga language NORSE
"Do ___ to eat a peach?": T.S. Eliot IDARE
Putin ally ASSAD
Beaver home LODGE
Mind OBEY
Simple MERE
Doesn’t fold, perhaps SEES
Theater array SET
Progressive spokesperson FLO
